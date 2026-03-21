Ruto hits at critics, presents an optimistic assessment of economy

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President William Ruto during the Idd-ul-Fitr Luncheon at Kisumu State Lodge. [PCS]

President William Ruto has presented an optimistic assessment of the country's economy, claiming that the country is on the right track as projects his administration is implementing continue to take shape.

His claims, however, are a stark contrast to the realities in several sectors that are struggling as tough economic times bite.

The president claimed that he is on the right track to transforming the country's economy. However, he claimed that he will continue hitting back at his critics.

Speaking during the Idd-ul-Fitr Luncheon at Kisumu State Lodge, the president claimed his administration is pursuing additional projects that will transform the country's economic landscape.

He claimed they have managed to stabilise the economy. In Western Kenya, he claimed the sugar sector was now on the right path after his interventions began bearing fruit.

"This is why we can now discuss our roads, electrification, health coverage, and infrastructure progress. Because of your support, we have been able to manage," he noted.

President Ruto exuded confidence that in the next two to three years, Kenya will be an exporter of sugar and that Kenya sugar industry will compete regionally and globally.

The President further announced that his government will build a logistics hub for businesses in Kisumu and construct a railway city.

He noted that among the counties that had secured huge amounts of investment allocation from the national government is Kisumu at Sh45 billion.

The President further noted that he will continue to develop each region equally, despite the criticism from the opposition, which he claimed was tribal and was only interested in developments in their regions.

He accused his critics of lacking a clear agenda and instead focusing their energy on attacking him personally.

“Those who are in tribal politics should know that I am not in a position to entertain that. I will deal with them. They have been abusing me continuously for the last two years, and I never responded until recently. When I told them to change their character, they now say I am unpresidential,” said Ruto.

He questioned the double standards from his critics, saying they had previously mocked him without consequence but were quick to complain when he responded. “When they called me names, it was acceptable, but when I advise them, they say it is body shaming. How is that possible?” he posed.

President William Ruto accompanied by his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni during the official launch of the Kisumu-Malaba SGR expansion. [PCS]

Ruto maintained that his primary focus remains on development, but warned that he would not hesitate to respond to political attacks. “We have just started, and it is not going to end soon. I will use one per cent of my time to deal with them, and the other 99 per cent will be focused on development for Kenyans,” he said.

He further accused some leaders of engaging in criminal activities, including exploiting vulnerable groups and failing in their moral responsibilities, urging them to reform.

The President hosted Muslim faithful at the State Lodge, accompanied by ODM leader Dr Oburu Oginga Odinga, ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga, Kisumu County Governor Prof Anyang Nyong’o, Members of Parliament from the county, and other leaders.

ODM leader Dr Oburu defended the President, saying he had exercised restraint despite prolonged attacks. “Mr President, you have been abused for long time, and people seemed comfortable with it. Now that you have responded and released your guns, they are calling it unpresidential, " said Oburu.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed criticised leaders who use public platforms, including churches, to insult others, saying such conduct undermines unity and respect. He also referenced past incidents of alleged extrajudicial killings, calling for an end to divisive politics and irresponsible rhetoric.