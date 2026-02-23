×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Opposition leaders say they will have one presidential candidate

By Edwin Nyarangi | Feb. 23, 2026

United Opposition leaders Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang'i, Martha Karua and Eugene Wamalwa address residents in Utawala, Nairobi, on February 22, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Principals of the united opposition, now calling themselves United Alternative Government, have vowed to stick together and identify one of them to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

United Opposition President William Ruto 027 General Election DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua,
.

Latest Stories

Why tasting is remains best method of testing tea quality
Why tasting is remains best method of testing tea quality
Opinion
By Irungu Maina
53 mins ago
Edwin Sifuna: The surging political firestorm that is hard to ignore
Opinion
By Macharia Munene
53 mins ago
Pray and fast, but also take care of care of animals during Lent
Opinion
By Cecilia Kimuyu
53 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Sifuna, Babu and team must find ways to sustain fresh narrative
By Irene Githinji 53 mins ago
Why Sifuna, Babu and team must find ways to sustain fresh narrative
28 education bosses under scrutiny over ghost learners fraud
By Nikko Tanui 53 mins ago
28 education bosses under scrutiny over ghost learners fraud
Fate of former NHIF staff in limbo amid SHA recruitment wrangles
By Mercy Kahenda 53 mins ago
Fate of former NHIF staff in limbo amid SHA recruitment wrangles
After Raila, can Sifuna lead restless Kenyans to long-promised land of milk and honey?
By Robert Kituyi 53 mins ago
After Raila, can Sifuna lead restless Kenyans to long-promised land of milk and honey?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved