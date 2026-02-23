Opposition leaders say they will have one presidential candidate

United Opposition leaders Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang'i, Martha Karua and Eugene Wamalwa address residents in Utawala, Nairobi, on February 22, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Principals of the united opposition, now calling themselves United Alternative Government, have vowed to stick together and identify one of them to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.