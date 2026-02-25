Wandayi: Early campaigns? Not me

Audio By Vocalize

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi. [File, Standard]

The Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum, Opiyo Wandayi, has denied engaging in early campaigns during service delivery engagements across the country.

According to Wandayi his role is to communicate the government projects, leaving the final decision to the electorate.

He spoke on Tuesday during an interview with Citizen TV.

While defending the Kenya Kwanza government thus far for its delivery, Wandayi said that he sees a stable government that is focused on delivering on its mandate to Kenyans, adding that he is ‘proud’ of the government.

‘’You may choose to call it a campaign, but the fact is that I have been explaining to Kenyans what the government of President William Ruto is doing for them and that if they feel satisfied, they vote for him again,” he said.

Wandayi said that despite being a CS, he is still a member of the ODM party, whose constitution allows him to engage in political affairs.

“I am a life member of ODM and continue to participate actively in the affairs of the party. There is this misplaced notion that CSs should not participate in the affairs of political parties,” he said.

On the issue of division in the ODM party, Wandayi noted that it would have been the late Raila Odinga’s wish for his team to continue working with the Kenya Kwanza government.

“I have no doubt whatsoever in my mind that Raila, being the statesman that he was, desired that this government succeed for the benefit of all Kenyans and that he willingly allowed members of his party to participate in this government as a way of making a contribution to the development of this country,” said Wandayi.

On the deal between the National Government and Nairobi County, which his ministry will participate in as a committee member, Wandayi said the ministry will step in to address issues pertinent to service delivery.

He said the energy sector will be responsible for street lighting and the electrification of informal settlements.

‘’Nairobi County is the home of the capital of Kenya, so it requires a special focus. As a responsible national government, it is our duty to make necessary interventions as long as we are in agreement with Nairobi County.

“For the first phase, we have Sh4 billion allocated for street lighting and electrification of informal settlements.”