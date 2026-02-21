×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

PHOTOS: Kakamega braces for showdown as teargas flies ahead of Sifuna-Babu rally

By Mate Tongola | Feb. 21, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 A heavy police presence was witnessed across Kakamega town and its environs on Saturday, ahead of the Linda Wananchi rally organised by embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

Heavy presence of Police officers along Kakamega-Kisumu highway ahead of Linda Mwananchi tour. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Tension remained high as rival groups prepared for a possible showdown linked to the planned gathering.

Supporters associated with the broad-based government were seen moving around town carrying placards, while some boda boda riders donned two-term reflector jackets.

Earlier, police lobbed teargas to disperse wananchi who had begun assembling at Amalemba Grounds, the designated venue for the rally.

Supporters of Kakamega Bullfighting Association join the Linda Mwananchi rally at Amalemba Grounds. [ Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Security agencies maintained tight surveillance in and around the town as the situation continued to unfold.

Supporters of ODM  Linda Mwanachi rally at Amalemba in Kakamega town.[Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

More to follow....

Additional reporting by Benjamin Sakwa 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Senator Edwin Sifuna Linda Wananchi Tour Amalemba Grounds Kakamega Rally
.

Latest Stories

Arteta urges Arsenal to seize destiny in crucial Spurs showdown
Arteta urges Arsenal to seize destiny in crucial Spurs showdown
Football
By AFP
58 mins ago
Why dignity should be at the heart of Kenya's digital lending
Business
By Kennedy Osore
58 mins ago
Kenya faces mounting pressure to wrap up China trade pact
Business
By Brian Ngugi
58 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How taxpayers' billions are sinking in shadowy Bomas project
By David Odongo 58 mins ago
How taxpayers' billions are sinking in shadowy Bomas project
Sifuna-Babu take Kakamega by storm tell off Ruto, police
By Standard Team 58 mins ago
Sifuna-Babu take Kakamega by storm tell off Ruto, police
Ruto faces DP clash that could split coalition
By Josphat Thiong’o 58 mins ago
Ruto faces DP clash that could split coalition
'Eurobondage': How Kenya dug itself into a cycle of bond borrowing
By Macharia Kamau 58 mins ago
'Eurobondage': How Kenya dug itself into a cycle of bond borrowing
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved