PHOTOS: Kakamega braces for showdown as teargas flies ahead of Sifuna-Babu rally

A heavy police presence was witnessed across Kakamega town and its environs on Saturday, ahead of the Linda Wananchi rally organised by embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna. Heavy presence of Police officers along Kakamega-Kisumu highway ahead of Linda Mwananchi tour. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Tension remained high as rival groups prepared for a possible showdown linked to the planned gathering.

Supporters associated with the broad-based government were seen moving around town carrying placards, while some boda boda riders donned two-term reflector jackets.

Earlier, police lobbed teargas to disperse wananchi who had begun assembling at Amalemba Grounds, the designated venue for the rally.

Supporters of Kakamega Bullfighting Association join the Linda Mwananchi rally at Amalemba Grounds. [ Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Security agencies maintained tight surveillance in and around the town as the situation continued to unfold. Supporters of ODM Linda Mwanachi rally at Amalemba in Kakamega town.[Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Additional reporting by Benjamin Sakwa