Cat and mouse game as Oketch Salah, Ruth Odinga trade jabs

By Mike Kihaki | Feb. 19, 2026
Kisumu County Woman Representative Ruth Odinga dismissed Salah’s claims about his closeness to the late former Prime Minister. [Courtesy]

Businessman Oketch Salah has responded to Kisumu Woman Representative  Ruth Odinga after her KTN interview on Wednesday evening.

The exchange emerged after Ruth Odinga dismissed Salah’s claims about his closeness to the late former Prime Minister and his involvement during Odinga’s final days abroad.

Ruth told KTN that she knows little of Salah and is surprised that he [Salah] knows much of her and the Odinga family.

“I really don't know him that well. I am one of the people surprised that he says he knows me. In my whole life, I have met Oketch Salah about three times. I don’t know him, and I would not like to be engaged in talking about him,” she said.

The Kisumu Woman Rep challenged Salah to fully disclose what he claims the  former Prime Minister confided in him.

“If at all he was my brother’s friend or son as he calls himself, and because I don’t know him as his son, he should be able to come out and say what my brother told him,” she stated.

Salah, in reposnse on Thursday, February 19, termed the remarks as inaccurate. “Let me be clear from the outset: If you don’t wish to be associated with me, that’s your choice. I have never forced myself into your life, nor sought your attention,” said Salah.

He insisted his relationship was solely with Raila. “My relationship was with your late brother, Baba and that relationship stood on its own. It had nothing to do with any other member of the family.”

Salah went further, claiming he facilitated Ruth Odinga’s travel to India, to visit Raila.

“For the record, I am the one who convinced Baba to have you join us in India… I am also the one who arranged your business class ticket on Emirates,” he said.

The dispute has widened to include Winnie Odinga, Raila’s daughter, who has reportedly criticised what allies describe as attempts to “privatise” the party’s legacy. Ruth echoed similar sentiments, urging Salah to keep off family and party matters.

“I will ask him to please give us space as a family to be a family,” she said, adding that ODM has official structures to communicate on its behalf. “We said as NEC, he should not be allowed to be talking on behalf of the Party because he is not a member.”

Salah has maintained his position, including his controversial assertion that Odinga intended to endorse President William Ruto for a second term.

2027 presidential poll will be a rematch between Ruto, Uhuru
Irony of governors who spend most on development with little to show
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
The deadly scholarship: How 25-year-old was lured to serve in Russian military
By Julius Chepkwony 1 hr ago
By Julius Chepkwony 1 hr ago
Kanjama wins LSK election to succeed Faith Odhiambo
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Nairobi MPs back Sh80b Ruto-Sakaja deal, reject ouster plot
By Josphat Thiong'o 1 hr ago
By Josphat Thiong'o 1 hr ago
