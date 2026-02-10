Politics to take centre stage as Parliament resumes - expert

Audio By Vocalize

As the National Assembly and Senate resume sittings on Tuesday, February 10, governance expert Harun Isack has warned that the National Assembly could prioritise political survival over urgent national crises.

Speaking on Spice FM, Isack said the political landscape had shifted during the holiday period, with parties realigning ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He said Parliament is likely to witness intense power struggles, especially within parties that have entered into broad-based arrangements with the government, with members deemed disloyal to such deals risking removal from key committees.

“The session will be seen as a strategic ground for 2027. It is this time that the opposition and the government will want to influence their peers so that they gain strength in terms of who should support them in the next election,” he said.

His remarks come as Members of Parliament return from a two-month recess to a packed legislative agenda.

Among the priority items is the 2026 Budget Policy Statement and the accompanying Debt Management Strategy, both expected to be submitted to Parliament by the National Treasury.

According to National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, the Budget Policy Statement will set the tone for government spending and priorities in the coming financial year.

The Debt Management Strategy, on the other hand, provides an overview of Kenya’s public debt portfolio, including sources of borrowing, guarantees issued, associated risks and strategies to ensure debt sustainability.

“Once approved by Parliament, the 2026 Budget Policy Statement and the accompanying Debt Management Strategy will form the foundation for the Division of Revenue Bill, which determines how revenue raised by the national government is shared between the national and county governments,” said Ichung’wah.

However, Isack warned that political interests could overshadow these priorities.

