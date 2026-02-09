×
Ruto dismisses revival of Azimio, says opposition cannot beat him

By Edwin Nyarangi | Feb. 9, 2026
President William Ruto addresses residents of Pipeline Stage in Embakasi South, Nairobi on February 8, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has dismissed efforts to revive the Azimio Coalition by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying they were headed nowhere.

Ruto said that he was able to defeat Azimio Coalition in the last General Election while it enjoyed state patronage, and this round he was assured of vanquishing the coalition in the 2027 General Election.

The President who was addressing members of the public at Pipeline area in Embakasi South Constituency in Nairobi after attending a church service, wondered what Azimio can do without a huge section of the ODM party members who are no longer with them.

“You have heard they are reviving Azimio Coalition to compete with us in the 2027 general election. If I was able to defeat them in the last general election when they had the backing of the state, what makes them think they can defeat me now?” 

The President said that the broadbased government is going to win the next General Election wondering what Azimio can achieve while the ODM party had already bolted out telling his opponents that everyone is going to be gauged based on their performance.

Ruto told the United opposition leaders that they should be aware that leadership is not a beauty contest and that citizens were keen to evaluate their leaders based on their track record and not engaging in empty rhetoric like they are currently doing.

He said that he will confidently go to Kenyans and tell them his administration is constructing affordable houses, doing various roads, improving the health sector,ensuring citizens have access to clean water and enough food for their families wondering what the opposition leaders will say.

“I am confident of defeating the candidate that the opposition will present since they do not understand the challenges ordinary citizens undergo on daily basis, other than selling tribalism and negative energy what else can they say they have to offer Kenyans,” asked Ruto.

Last week Uhuru picked Wiper Patriotic Front Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to replace former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as Party Leader, Suba South MP Caroli Omondi as the Secretary General while former Nairobi City Clerk Phillip Kisia was named as Executive Director.

Uhuru said in a statement that these appointments have been necessitated by evolving political circumstances, which have called for prompt and strategic leadership enhancements with the coalition remaining committed to inclusive, principled, and forward-looking governance in service to all Kenyans.

“The overarching aim is to reposition and revitalize the Azimio la Umoja coalition, fostering greater cohesion, effectiveness, and unity as it advances its agenda for the nation in readiness for the 2027 general election,” said Uhuru.

Kalonzo has claimed that State House has instructed the Government Printer to block publication of Azimio legitimate leadership changes in the Kenya Gazette stating that  together with Kisia and Omondi they were legally appointed with the Office of the Registrar of Poitical Parties accepting the changes.

He said that Ruto has consistently undermined opposition parties and coalitions terming this as yet another example of using state machinery to weaken political competition rather than competing on ideas and track record.

The former Vice President said that they will pursue all legal avenues to ensure their rightful leadership is gazette arguing that democracy cannot function when those in power manipulate the rules to silence dissent.

“Local dailies published the changes in Azimio Coalition last week, the Kenya Gazette was scheduled to publish them on Friday, February 6, then came the interference, this directly contradicts one of the 10 Agenda items we deliberated during NADCO which is Fidelity to the law on multiparty democracy," said Kalonzo.

He said that he co-chaired the NADCO talks in good faith, believing they were building consensus on strengthening Kenya's democratic institutions yet they were, watching the same administration undermine the very principles they agreed upon.

Kalonzo said that When State House can arbitrarily stop the publication of legally constituted political party leadership, it's not just Azimio Coalition under attack, it's Kenya's multiparty democracy itself. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

