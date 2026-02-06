×
Oburu fires back at Sifuna over ODM leadership dispute

By Ronald Kipruto | Feb. 6, 2026

Orange Democratic Movement ODM party leader Oburu Oginga and SG Edwin Sifuna. [File, Standard]

Confusion continues to rock the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party.

It has now emerged that Party Leader Oburu Oginga and Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna may not be reading from the same page.

In a carefully-worded statement on Friday, February 6, Oburu accused Sifuna of blurring the line between personal opinion and official party policy, escalating a public dispute over the party’s leadership and governance.

The Party leader said Sifuna’s recent remarks in a TV interview had created confusion among party members and supporters.

He added that the ODM policy is determined through structured deliberations by well-constituted party organs, not by individual preferences.

“This has, understandably, created confusion. ODM policy is not shaped by individual opinion. It is the product of decisions made through established party organs,” Oburu said.

Responding to questions about the legitimacy of certain party officials and organs, the Siaya senator said ODM has consistently adhered to its constitution and the rule of law, and that all party officials, including Sifuna, are serving legitimately and with the backing of resolutions passed by party organs.

Oburu accused Sifuna of selectively questioning the legality of national officials elected by the National Governing Council, noting that Sifuna himself was elected secretary-general by the same body in February 2018.

“One cannot selectively invalidate the very processes that conferred legitimacy upon oneself,” said Oburu.

He urged members to remain focused on the party’s long-standing agenda, saying ODM would continue to fight for the rights of all Kenyans.

Oburu also warned against frequent references to other political coalitions, saying such rhetoric risks undermining party cohesion.

‘’As a responsible political Party preparing to form the next government, we must plan ahead. Strategic engagement is not panic; it is prudence. And democratic space does not equal chaos.”

Sifuna on Tuesday challenged the constitutional validity of Oburu’s installation as interim party leader, arguing that the process violated party rules.

He held that a deputy party leader should have acted temporarily, followed by a special National Delegates Convention within three months.

"The installation of Oburu Oginga as interim party leader was not procedural in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution," Sifuna said.

ODM has been rocked by internal differences since Odinga’s passing in October 2025.

