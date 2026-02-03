I do not need a job to survive if voted out in 2027- Mbadi

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi. [File,Standard]

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has told Kenyans he will not struggle to survive if the government loses the 2027 General Election, dismissing concerns about his post-politics future.

In an undated video clip circulating on social media, Mbadi said his three-decade career has provided sufficient security regardless of electoral outcomes.

"I can just tell you the truth, even if you vote us out in 2027, I go home, I will still eat, or you think I will die of hunger? I will eat," Mbadi said.

The Treasury boss, who has 28 years of experience in finance, listed his credentials as proof of financial stability, citing his university education, tenure as a finance director at Medair East Africa and 17-year parliamentary career before his current ministerial appointment.

"Now there, if I will beg for food, which mistake will it be? Must I have a job? No, I don't have to have a job," he noted.

The remarks come as President William Ruto's administration faces mounting pressure over economic performance, revenue collection gaps and debt repayment strains, with nearly a third of all tax revenue going toward interest payments.

Since taking office, Ruto has introduced the Housing Levy at 1.5 per cent of employees' salaries, doubled VAT on petroleum products to 16 per cent and increased pay-as-you-earn tax for high earners, sparking public outcry.

In June 2024, nationwide protests forced the government to abandon the controversial Finance Bill after dozens were killed and hundreds detained.

Mbadi, who previously served as ODM chairman and Public Accounts Committee chair, was appointed Treasury CS in August 2024.