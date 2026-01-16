ODM grassroots leaders intensify calls for NDC

ODM Council of County Coordinating Chairs at a press conference in Nairobi on January 15,2026. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Grassroots leaders of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) have demanded the immediate convening of a National Delegates Conference (NDC).

They warn that failure to regularise party leadership in line with the constitution risks plunging the party into uncertainty ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Thursday in Nairobi, the Council of County Coordinating Chairs (COCC) said a special NDC must be convened urgently following the death of longtime party leader Raila Odinga, as required under the ODM constitution.

They affirmed that the council will not allow any talks to continue between ODM and UDA until a meeting is held and everyone is adequately consulted noting that the late party leader always consulted them before making any decisions.

“The constitution is very clear. In the event of death of the party leader, a special session of the National Delegates Conference shall be convened to elect a new party leader,” said Zebedee Osabwa, the acting chairman of the ODM county chairs.

“We are therefore requesting an immediate and urgent NDC so that the party can move forward in an orderly and constitutional manner,” he added.

He clarified that as a council, they are not disputing Oburu Oginga as the party leader or any other appointed leaders. Still, they are simply calling on them to follow party guidelines in running ODM.

The meeting brought together county chairs from a majority of the 47 counties and was convened amid growing unease over leadership succession, internal disputes and the direction the party is taking.

In a detailed statement read by Nyandarua ODM chairman Dickson Manyara Mwangi, the leaders warned that Raila’s legacy should not be used to sidestep internal democracy.

“The supremacy of party members is a core value of ODM. No party member is more supreme than others,” Manyara said citing Article 4 of the party constitution.

Manyara said the grassroots were increasingly concerned that key constitutional provisions were being ignored.

“ODM has survived for over 20 years because it respected its constitution and its members. That is what we are defending today,” he said.

Beyond leadership succession, the council demanded accountability on the implementation of the party’s 10-point agenda, calling on the Secretary General to issue a status report before its expiry on March 26, 2026.

The leaders warned against entering into new political arrangements before the agenda is fully implemented.

They also urged the party to respect what they described as Raila’s last public wishes, that ODM should remain a distinct political party and not be absorbed into another outfit.

“Our late party leader was very categorical that ODM must field candidates from the presidency all the way to MCA’s in the coming elections,” Manyara said.

The council also raised concern over recent altercations among senior party officials and allegations of mismanagement during the 2022 presidential election, including claims involving campaign money meant for party agents.

They called for a full audit of the election to avoid a repeat of similar failures in 2027.

In a pointed statement, the grassroots leaders accused external actors, including leaders allied to the ruling UDA party, of interfering in ODM’s internal affairs.

“No outsider has the authority to direct ODM on who should hold office,” said the acting Council chairman.

The leaders further called for respect for all constitutional organs of the party and said unresolved disputes should be referred to the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.