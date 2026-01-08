Litmus test for UDA ahead of grassroots polls on Saturday

UDA National Election Board Chairman Anthony Mwaura, Vice-Chairperson Ummi Bashir (left), and Aurelia Rono during a press conference in Nairobi on March 25, 2022. [File, Standard]

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) faces credibility test as it prepares for the daunting task of holding grassroots elections on January 10, 2026.

The internal polls are critical in shaping the parties’ leadership structures and enhancing grassroot mobilisation.

Big guns, including MPs and their 2027 rivals, are expected to face off in the elections to secure slots at the National Delegates Convention. Winners in branch positions are considered grassroots pillars and could use their positions to lobby for party tickets in 2027.

The grassroots elections are meant to solidify organisational structures and grassroots support ahead of 2027.

The outcome will likely influence the internal dynamics of the party determining the leaders who will shape their agendas and strategies moving forward. In Bomet County, a row has erupted over the grassroots election as UDA supporters warn elected leaders against imposing candidates.

Led by Patrick Rotich, they raised concerns over meddling by senior politicians. He argued that lack of transparency and involvement of politicians undermine internal party democracy.

“We are not happy with the politicians trying to influence the forthcoming party elections, because it seems it is not going to be free and fair,” he said.

“If you are going to steal our votes, we are going to refuse and tell you the party does not belong to you; it belongs to the people of this county,” said Rotich.

Another supporter Beatrice Koech, expressed frustration over some politicians trying to impose their preferred candidates. She urged the party leadership to uphold democratic principles at the grassroots level. “All those vying for various party seats must be elected by party members must be involved and kept updated with clean, genuine and truthful information,” she said.

But Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok dismissed the claims saying UDA is an all-inclusive party open to everyone.

“To support the transformative agenda of President William Ruto, we are working with all leaders to increase the membership of the party and solidify support for the President and the party,” said Barchok.

“We are committed to a peaceful and non-divisive electoral process while abiding by the party’s set rules and regulations,” the governor added.

On Friday, January 2, the party’s top leadership convened at UDA headquarters for a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

UDA National Elections Board chairman Anthony Mwaura provided an update on the party’s readiness to conduct what he described as “free, fair, and credible” internal elections.

Other counties set for the January 10 exercise include Kericho, Vihiga, Kakamega, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nakuru, Nandi, Samburu, Trans Nzoia, and Uasin Gishu.