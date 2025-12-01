Ruto, Gachagua 'unite' against goons

President William Ruto during the 59th Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium on December 12, 2022. [Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

President William Ruto and his estranged former deputy Rigathi Gachagua, on Monday, displayed a rare show of unity by publicly condemning the chaos and mayhem that have characterised recent events involving politicians.

Speaking during the Chiefs’ and Assistant Chiefs’ Graduation at the National Police College Embakasi ‘A’ Campus in Nairobi, President William Ruto warned politicians against using the majority unemployed youth to settle rivalries through violent means.

“Those recruiting young people to serve as their goons to cause chaos, attack citizens, and even to kill won’t be spared,” warned President Ruto.

“I have directed the Inspector General of Police to take action against all culprits as allowed by the law to end the trend,” he added.

While agreeing with the President’s move, albeit cautiously, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Gachagua expressed doubt on IG Douglas Kanja’s ability to wipe out the gangs, declaring him the ‘weak link’ in the fight against the violent groups.

In a statement, Gachagua questioned the delay in the investigation and prosecution of suspects behind the disruption of his past meetings despite some incidents being reported as far back as November last year.

“You must be aware that the weakest link in dealing with political violence and goonism is you, IG of the National Police Service, Mr Douglas Kanja,” said Gachagua in a letter to the police boss.

The debate on political violence resurfaced on Sunday, November 30, after rowdy youth stormed Kariobangi North PCEA church, where DCP leaders went for a thanksgiving fellowship after the party’s candidate, David Wanyoike, won the area's MCA seat.

Police then engaged the youth in a bid to de-escalate the rising tensions. Despite reports of police deploying teargas on worshippers, the officers denied using force to restore order at the prayer sanctuary.

Violent scenes also marked last week’s mini polls amid rising political intolerance as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Gachagua further accused the police of working alongside the goons to frustrate the activities of government critics.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has vowed action.