The Standard

Like father, like daughter: Winnie joins fray for Raila political empire

By Harold Odhiambo | Nov. 17, 2025
Winnie Odinga making her speeches during the final state funeral ceremony of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jaramogi Oginga University in Bondo on October 19, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

She has all the markings of a political star. A brave political operative attempting to write her own political story. One that will either determine the future of the Odinga dynasty or signal its demise if no one else can recreate the fire that Raila Odinga built.

For a start, Raila’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, is ticking the appropriate boxes. She is brave, eloquent, straight-talking, bold, charismatic, and a student of her father’s school of politics that dominated the country’s political scene for three decades.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

.

