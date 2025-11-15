×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Clergy must guide public life, Matiang'i warns leaders

By David Njaaga | Nov. 15, 2025
Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i. [File,Standard]

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has called on political leaders to heed the clergy's warnings, saying they reflect public frustrations and cannot be ignored.

Matiang’i spoke on Saturday, November 15, during the ordination of Dorcas Rigathi to the office of Reverend in Wamunyoro, Nyeri County.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Democratic Congress (DCP) Party leader, and his deputy Cleophas Malala, along with other leaders, attended the ceremony.

Matiangi said religious leaders have taken bold positions on national issues, pointing to recent statements from the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops and Anglican clergy, which criticised the handling of public affairs.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"We have listened very carefully to how religious leaders have addressed public issues in this country. I normally tell people these are very dangerous people because, whereas we are going to look for votes from all these people, these are ordained by God, and when they speak, we'd better listen," noted Matiang'i.

He urged President William Ruto and government officials to take clergy concerns seriously.

"I ask our national leaders, the President and our government, please listen to the clergy," said Matiangi, adding, "Most of you who have read the Bible know the fate of leaders who do not listen to the voice of God through the clergy."

He added that the country risks deeper instability if leaders dismiss the concerns raised by church leaders.

"You are the voice of God, the conscience of our country. I pray that our national leaders listen to the voice of the clergy because they are speaking on behalf of our people, articulating the pain, aspirations and wishes of our people,” he added.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Fred Matiang'i Clergy Political Leaders Rigathi Gachagua
.

Latest Stories

Trump's Africa envoy says Sudan 'world's biggest humanitarian crisis'
Trump's Africa envoy says Sudan 'world's biggest humanitarian crisis'
Africa
By AFP
29 mins ago
How Baba's final resting place has become pilgrimage site
Politics
By Isaiah Gwengi
54 mins ago
Raila Odinga's faith in Kenya never wavered
Opinion
By Salim Lone
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Baba's final resting place has become pilgrimage site
By Isaiah Gwengi 54 mins ago
How Baba's final resting place has become pilgrimage site
Raila Odinga's faith in Kenya never wavered
By Salim Lone 54 mins ago
Raila Odinga's faith in Kenya never wavered
Politics of darkness: Why power rationing is back
By Gitobu Imanyara 59 mins ago
Politics of darkness: Why power rationing is back
How Ruto's self-worship, romantic rhetoric mask reality on ground
By Barack Muluka 1 hr ago
How Ruto's self-worship, romantic rhetoric mask reality on ground
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved