Clergy must guide public life, Matiang'i warns leaders

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i. [File,Standard]

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has called on political leaders to heed the clergy's warnings, saying they reflect public frustrations and cannot be ignored.

Matiang’i spoke on Saturday, November 15, during the ordination of Dorcas Rigathi to the office of Reverend in Wamunyoro, Nyeri County.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Democratic Congress (DCP) Party leader, and his deputy Cleophas Malala, along with other leaders, attended the ceremony.

Matiangi said religious leaders have taken bold positions on national issues, pointing to recent statements from the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops and Anglican clergy, which criticised the handling of public affairs.

"We have listened very carefully to how religious leaders have addressed public issues in this country. I normally tell people these are very dangerous people because, whereas we are going to look for votes from all these people, these are ordained by God, and when they speak, we'd better listen," noted Matiang'i.

He urged President William Ruto and government officials to take clergy concerns seriously.

"I ask our national leaders, the President and our government, please listen to the clergy," said Matiangi, adding, "Most of you who have read the Bible know the fate of leaders who do not listen to the voice of God through the clergy."

He added that the country risks deeper instability if leaders dismiss the concerns raised by church leaders.

"You are the voice of God, the conscience of our country. I pray that our national leaders listen to the voice of the clergy because they are speaking on behalf of our people, articulating the pain, aspirations and wishes of our people,” he added.