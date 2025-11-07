×
Gachagua the only top politician yet to visit Raila's gravesite

By Ndung’u Gachane | Nov. 7, 2025
Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka at Opoda Farm in Bondo, Siaya County to pay homage to the late Prime Minister Raila Odinga. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is one of the top politicians who has not yet visited the late ODM leader Raila Odinga’s grave in Bondo after Wiper leader trooped to Kango Ka Jaramogi with his allies to pay his last respects yesterday.

Other Opposition leaders who have visited the grave include Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, People’s Liberation Party's Martha Karua, Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Democratic Action Party’s Eugene Wamalwa, Kanu chairperson Gideon Moi, among others.

