EALA MP Sankok claims Tanzania polls met constitutional standards

The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member David Sankok on Spice FM. [Screengrab]

The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member David Sankok has accused “external forces” of fueling unrest in Tanzania.

Sankok, who represents persons with disabilities in the regional assembly, claimed the Tanzanian elections were conducted in line with the country’s constitution.

“What happened in the United Republic of Tanzania is guided by their own constitution, and citizens from the seven other member states must respect that Constitution until such a time the country seeks external assistance,” he said.

“But if people from other member states interfere in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, it is uncalled for. We are still not there.”

He claimed that some activists and civil society groups, whom he described as “evil societies”, were receiving bribes to push narratives that interfere in African countries’ affairs.

Sankok also accused PLP Party Leader Martha Karua of meddling in Tanzania’s internal matters after she was denied entry during opposition leader Tundu Lissu’s public hearing.

“When people like Martha Karua and Boniface Mwangi went to Tanzania knowing there was a court process, it raised questions,” he said. “I hear Karua once represented Kizza Besigye in Uganda. If you are going to represent someone in Tanzania, shouldn’t you follow due process?”

His comments came after a Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) report found that the recently-concluded Tanzania polls fell short of the standards required to be declared free and fair.

According to the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM), the election was marred by intimidation of opposition leaders, restricted freedoms and a lack of transparency.

“In view of the Mission’s observations, and mindful of the preliminary nature of this statement, it is SEOM’s tentative conclusion that, in most areas, voters could not express their democratic will,” the report released Monday in Dodoma states.

“Overall, the 2025 General Election in Tanzania fell short of the requirements of the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections,” it adds.

President Samia Suluhu was sworn in on Monday, after securing 98 percent of the vote in the October 29 election, held amid unrest and viral videos showing violent clashes, injuries, and fatalities linked to post-election protests.