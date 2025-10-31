Suluhu's location unknown as election violence rocks Tanzania

Tanzanian police officers detain a man accused of attempting to taint the voting process at a polling station in Stone Town on October 29, 2025. [AFP]
Violence continued for a second day in major cities as Tanzania remained under total lockdown and a communication blackout. Police shot and killed two people at Namanga township on Thursday afternoon.
