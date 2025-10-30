×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why rising intolerance is a worrying trend across East Africa

By Brian Otieno | Oct. 30, 2025
Yurub Habiba communication Vocal Africa,Fredrick Ojiro Rapid Response vocal Africa,Isabela Kituri and Stacy Akinyi human right officer during a press briefing of a Kenyan who was abducted on Wednesday 23rd July 2025 in Kigamboni Tanzania.[Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Reports of protests in Tanzania as the East African nation took to the polls on Wednesday highlighted the growing feeling of disenchantment among the region’s citizens, who are concerned about a rise in autocracy.

In unverified clips on social media platforms like X, Tanzanians across different towns are seen staging demonstrations against President Samia Suluhu, who has blocked competition from major opposition parties, with her administration jailing her most formidable rival, Tundu Lissu of the Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema).

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Abductions Uganda Abductions Gen Z Revolt Abduction East Africa
.

Latest Stories

Suluhu decides...
Suluhu decides...
Cartoons
By Gammz
7 mins ago
KNEC decries Sh3.7 billion shortfall, calls for disbursement
Education
By Irene Githinji
7 mins ago
Uproar over state inaction as Njagi, Oyoo still missing
National
By Francis Ontomwa
7 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Violent protests rock Tanzania as Suluhu awaits election victory
By Biketi Kikechi 7 mins ago
Violent protests rock Tanzania as Suluhu awaits election victory
Why rising intolerance is a worrying trend across East Africa
By Brian Otieno 7 mins ago
Why rising intolerance is a worrying trend across East Africa
Uproar over state inaction as Njagi, Oyoo still missing
By Francis Ontomwa 7 mins ago
Uproar over state inaction as Njagi, Oyoo still missing
KNEC decries Sh3.7 billion shortfall, calls for disbursement
By Irene Githinji 7 mins ago
KNEC decries Sh3.7 billion shortfall, calls for disbursement
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved