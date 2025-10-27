×
Rift between Murang'a MPs and MCAs widens ahead of 2027 polls

By Boniface Gikandi | Oct. 27, 2025
Murang’a MCAs, led by Kariara MCA Gichobe Mbatia, walked out of a meeting convened to endorse Prof Kithure Kindiki as the Mt Kenya spokesman. [File, Standard]

Political turbulence is brewing in Murang’a, where Members of Parliament are facing growing resistance from Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) as the 2027 political realignments take shape.

While the MPs back President William Ruto for a second term, most MCAs are rallying behind former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, sparking open confrontations in public forums. The rebellion, led by elected MCAs across the county’s 35 wards, reflects growing discontent with government performance, even as MPs defend the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) regime.

.

.

.

