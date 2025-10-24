Ex-Senator Orwoba accuses leaders of politicising Governor Kahiga's remarks

Former nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba on Spice FM. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Former nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba has accused some leaders of politicising remarks made by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga on the death of Raila Odinga.

Orwoba said the leaders were “spreading hate” by amplifying Kahiga’s remarks instead of moving on.

“Governor Kahiga said what he said. It was in very bad taste, but we should have moved on two or three hours after his resignation. Instead, some individuals want to create a rift between these two communities by holding press conferences and making it a big issue,” she said while on Spice FM on Friday, October 24.

Orwoba accused the leaders of exploiting Kahiga’s comments to advance their political interests.

“The direct beneficiaries of the rift between Mt Kenya and Luo Nyanza are leaders like Gladys Wanga, who can now broker deals with President William Ruto, which is exactly what they’re doing right now,” she claimed.

Governor Kahiga has faced widespread backlash after a video surfaced in which he appeared to suggest that Odinga’s death was part of God’s plan to help the Mt Kenya region regain access to state resources allegedly diverted elsewhere.

In the viral clip, the governor, speaking in Kikuyu, claimed that the political partnership between President Ruto and Raila had shifted government development priorities toward the Nyanza region, leaving Mt Kenya behind.

Amid mounting criticism, Kahiga resigned as vice chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG), saying he was taking responsibility for the “real and perceived meaning” of his remarks.

The former senator now says Kenya must confront its tribal politics instead of using them to divide communities. “You can never detach Kenyans from the tribal card. Maybe after 100 years, when we have dissolved our languages.”

“This is the time to come together and liberate the country, not to pit tribes against each other,” she added.

Orwoba also clarified that she remains a member of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) despite claims that she had been expelled from the Party.