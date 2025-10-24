×
The Standard

Ruto burning midnight oil to find ways to win over Raila supporters

By Ndungu Gachane | Oct. 24, 2025
President William Ruto lays a wreath at the grave of the late ODM leader Raila Odinga in Bondo, on October 19, 2025. [PCS]

The passing on of ODM leader Raila Odinga last week has complicated President William Ruto’s political plans as it has forced him to re-evaluate his game plan ahead of the 2027 General Election. This is after plans of a coalition with ODM have been torpedoed.

For his survival, the President is reportedly weighing the option of using his influence and his memorandum of understanding with late Raila’s party to convince the ODM leaders to formalise their working arrangement. Some of the options on the table include collapsing the ruling party to officially join the UDA party. Alternately, there is the option of collapsing both the UDA and ODM parties to form a new party where he will be the party leader and the flagbearer for the elections.

.

