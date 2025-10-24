×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

How Ruto is burning midnight oil to win over Raila supporters

By Ndungu Gachane | Oct. 24, 2025
President William Ruto lays a wreath at the grave of the late ODM leader Raila Odinga in Bondo, on October 19, 2025. [PCS]

The passing on of ODM leader Raila Odinga last week has complicated President William Ruto’s political plans as it has forced him to re-evaluate his game plan ahead of the 2027 General Election. This is after plans of a coalition with ODM have been torpedoed.

For his survival, the President is reportedly weighing the option of using his influence and his memorandum of understanding with the late Raila’s party to convince the ODM leaders to formalise their working arrangement. Some of the options on the table include collapsing the ruling party to officially join the UDA party. Alternatively, there is the option of collapsing both the UDA and ODM parties to form a new party where he will be the party leader and the flagbearer for the elections.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh10
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Seed Harmonization Ruto-Raila Political Deals Ruto-Nyanza Deals 2027 Political Campaigns
.

Latest Stories

Why lecturers are demanding Sh7.9 billion
Why lecturers are demanding Sh7.9 billion
Education
By Erastus Mulwa
1 hr ago
Why cyber law is a tool to silence Gen Z's bold online activism
National
By Josphat Thiong’o
1 hr ago
Release my son: Father pleads for activist Bob Njagi held in Uganda
National
By Okumu Modachi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Raila Odinga's last 72 hours
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Raila Odinga's last 72 hours
Why Parliament must craft law to end disputes on engagement of citizens
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Why Parliament must craft law to end disputes on engagement of citizens
Release my son: Father pleads for activist Bob Njagi held in Uganda
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
Release my son: Father pleads for activist Bob Njagi held in Uganda
How William Ruto is facing the same storm that haunted Uhuru's reign
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
How William Ruto is facing the same storm that haunted Uhuru's reign
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved