The Standard

United Opposition moves to build team to unseat Ruto in 2027

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 23, 2025
United Opposition coalition spokesperson Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Leaders of the emerging United Opposition are putting structures in place to accommodate more members as they race to form a credible national alternative ahead of the 2027

General Election.

Coalition spokesperson Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi said the strategy is anchored on discipline, ethics, and a binding code of conduct designed to filter out divisive figures and build public

trust.

“There might be one or two patches in the villages, but this phenomenon is too big for the regime. So how can they co-opt us?” Kituyi said.

He acknowledged that some leaders allied to the coalition’s principals have made insensitive remarks, but noted that the issue would soon be addressed.

“Lieutenants to the principals may have narrow ethnic appetites or use vulgar language, but as we build the coalition, we’ll find ways to smooth the rough edges and build

confidence,” he said.

Kituyi revealed that the coalition’s first move is to establish solid structures, including a document of principled commitment that all parties and individuals must sign before taking

any leadership role.

“There were some parties at the door, but we decided to complete a document outlining the bare minimum principles each person must sign up to as a code of conduct to be part

of the coalition’s leadership. We’re now fine-tuning that,” he said.

He described ethics as non-negotiable, noting that anyone joining the coalition must adhere to them.

The coalition, he added, has built what he called a “firewall” against politicians whose behavior borders on incitement or criminality, citing recent remarks by Nyeri Governor

Mutahi Kahiga as an example of conduct they would not tolerate. “There’s an ethical threshold, and we already have a firewall against the Nyeri governor. You can’t just roam

around making reckless utterances. We must safeguard this young movement from such people.”

While conceding that manners and crude language are difficult to legislate against, Kituyi said the coalition must set and enforce ethical standards.

Asked whether a popular but unethical candidate could still rise to become the coalition’s flagbearer, he replied: “I would find it difficult to see how a candidate of bad conduct

could make it to the front of the queue. I would be surprised.”

Kituyi added that the coalition is opening its doors to younger politicians, setting clear procedures for party affiliation, and crafting a message that presents it as a national

movement rather than a narrow opposition bloc.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

