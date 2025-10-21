Time to move beyond Raila's shadow, says Karua

People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua during an interview on Spice FM on October 21, 2025. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua has urged Kenyans to chart a new political course beyond the legacy of the late Raila Odinga, saying the country must outgrow personality-based politics and embrace issue-driven leadership.

Karua, a former justice minister and 2022 presidential running mate, said the opposition must redefine itself in the post-Odinga era to remain credible and responsive.

“This is a moment to rethink who we are and what we stand for as a nation. We cannot continue to orbit around one personality, however great his contribution was,” she said while appearing on Spice FM on Tuesday, October 21.

Her remarks come amid political uncertainty following Odinga’s death and rising tensions within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), the party he led for more than 20 years.

The death of Odinga on October 15 has plunged Kenya’s political landscape into a moment of reckoning, particularly for ODM.

As the country mourns, internal divisions have surfaced within the Party over its future direction, exposing a rift between those advocating continuity and others pushing for realignment.

At Odinga’s burial in Bondo on Sunday, ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna rejected overtures to align with President William Ruto’s administration, declaring his commitment to preserving ODM’s independence and legacy.

“Because ODM is one of your biggest legacies, I, as Sifuna, will do everything in my power to keep this party together even in the face of provocation,” he said.

In contrast, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and a faction of ODM leaders expressed openness to working with Ruto, signaling a potential shift in allegiance ahead of the 2027 elections.

This divergence has sparked debate over whether ODM should remain a staunch opposition force or reposition itself within the ruling coalition.

Ruth Odinga, Raila’s sister, warned against internal power plays, urging party members to honor her brother’s final wish for unity. “ODM must be united, and if it is not strong, we will not achieve what we stand for,” she said.

President Ruto, on his part, described Odinga’s death as both a personal and national loss. At the burial, he pledged to uphold Odinga’s legacy by ensuring a “strong and vibrant opposition,” even as he welcomed ODM leaders willing to work with his administration.