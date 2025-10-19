Internal ODM politics dominate Raila's funeral

Homa Bay Governor, Gladys Wanga addressing mourners during Raila Odinga's funeral service on October 19, 2025. [Stafford Orengo, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) politics dominated the funeral service of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and

Technology (JOOUST), as party leaders delivered moving tributes celebrating his life, legacy, and enduring influence on Kenya’s political history.

The service, filled with emotion and reflection, became both a farewell to a statesman and a rallying call for unity within the ODM.

Leaders vowed to uphold Odinga’s ideals of reform, justice, and inclusivity.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina speaking during Raila Odinga's funeral service on October 19,2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina said he had been deeply shaken since learning of Odinga’s death.

“Baba called me and said that what is important is the unity of the country. Your health is important; our victory has just been delayed, but it is inevitable. Victory is coming,” said Ole Kina.

“Before Baba left, he showed us the way, he brought us to the broad-based government. We always knew that Baba was right when he was alive, and he is still right in death.”

He assured President William Ruto that ODM would remain committed to unity and stability.

“Mr. President, I want to assure you that what you have done for us, we shall remain united to go the way Baba wanted us to go and remain in the broad-based government. There are challenges ahead, but we shall overcome,” he said.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo gave a deeply personal account of her final conversation with Odinga.

“I spoke to him on Monday evening before he passed. He said we need to be united as a party,” she recalled.

“He even joked that people had already buried him before his time. For those who killed Baba before his time, because we are Christians, we forgive you but we will never forget.”

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga described Odinga as “our true North,” urging ODM members to follow his example.

“In every decision, unity or division, love or hate we must ask ourselves, what would Baba do?” she said.

Wanga also requested that Talanta Stadium in Nairobi be renamed the Raila Odinga Talanta Stadium and proposed hosting Arsenal to play Harambee Stars there in his honor.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati recounted Raila’s final request to organize a unity meeting with the President.

“We will not sleep. We have begun the struggle. You will be happy where you are,” he said.

Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Sherrif Nassir:

“Even your enemies are shedding tears. You showed us the way into the broad-based government, and we shall not betray you. ODM will win all the by-elections in our strongholds. We shall not be in the opposition; we shall be the government.”