'I won't betray you, Baba,' Mbadi, Joho vow

Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), John Mbadi (Finance) and former Governor Hassan Joho (Mining) [File, Standard]

Cabinet Secretaries Ali Hassan Joho (Mining), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), and John Mbadi (Treasury) have pledged unwavering loyalty to their late party leader, Raila Odinga, vowing not to betray him or the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The three were among those nominated by Odinga to serve in the Cabinet following the formation of the broad-based government between President William Ruto and Raila Odinga.

Reflecting on his relationship with the late former Prime Minister, Treasury CS John Mbadi urged patience and forgiveness while criticising politicians he said had betrayed Raila.

“Many of us knew him as Baba, among other names, but we must remember he started small and remained resilient and patient to reach where he did,” Mbadi said. “Many people betrayed Raila in one way or another, but I am happy Baba has gone without me betraying him.”

Mbadi also cautioned leaders against actions that could saw division within ODM, calling for unity in honoring Raila’s legacy.

Mining CS Hassan Joho echoed Mbadi’s sentiments, describing Odinga as a mentor who shaped his political journey.

“I was a very young man from Kisauni, unknown to many, when I first met Raila. He held my hand and helped me become an MP, a governor, and now a Cabinet Secretary,” Joho said.

“Just like Mbadi, I have not and will never betray Raila. I have never gone anywhere Baba has not directed me.”

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi recounted Raila’s encouragement earlier in the year, saying he reminded him to serve the country with dedication.

“He [Raila] paid me a visit at my Ministry early this year and told me to work for my country diligently and work for the government fully. He wanted us here in government, and he has left us here,” said Wandayi.