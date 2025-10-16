×
The Standard

End of an Era: Kenya mourns a fallen political mastermind

By David Odongo | Oct. 16, 2025
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga addresses a past event. [File, Standard]

On Wednesday morning, as Kenyans got ready for work, tragic news hit their screens; former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had died in an Indian hospital while undergoing treatment.

For the past few weeks, Odinga had been receiving treatment at Ayurvedic eye hospital in Southern India. The 80-year-old statesman is said to have lost the battle after suffering a fatal cardiac arrest during a morning walk on the serene campus of the Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre in Koothattukulam, Kerala. Despite efforts to revive him at Devamatha Hospitall where he had been rushed to, he was pronounced dead at 9:52 a.m. Raila was in the company of his daughter, whose vision had previously been restored at the same facility, as well as his personal doctor.

The Standard
