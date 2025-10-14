Respect women, Waiguru supporters tell Gachagua

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru during a past interview. [File, Standard]

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s supporters on Monday took to the streets to protest against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s verbal attacks on her.

Speaking during a street demonstration in Kutus town, they condemned Gachagua’s remarks as disrespectful, demeaning, and reflective of deep-seated contempt for women in leadership.

Speaking in Kirinyaga and Mbeere North at the weekend, Gachagua accused Governor Waiguru and her Embu counterpart Cecily Mbarire of being used by President William Ruto to divide the Mt Kenya region.

The protesters expressed outrage over Gachagua’s claims, saying the former Deputy President has no moral authority to lecture other leaders about their political associations.

“This was not just an attack on Governor Waiguru—it was an attack on every hard-working woman in leadership,” said Beth Wanjiru. “Governor Waiguru has earned her place through performance, integrity, and vision. Her leadership track speaks for itself.”

Protesters accused Gachagua, who lost the Deputy Presidency after he was impeached last year, of resorting to divisive politics and personal attacks instead of constructive leadership.

“Since his ouster, he has been traversing the country coercing and bullying elected leaders to join his political camp,” said Joseph Mbucho. “He is imposing leaders on the people and fighting anyone who holds an independent opinion. That is not leadership, that is political blackmail.”

The protesters dismissed Gachagua’s attempts to crown himself as the Mt Kenya political kingpin, saying leadership cannot be imposed but must be earned through service and respect.

“Leaders like Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta became regional kingpins because they were respected for their leadership, not because they forced people to follow them,” said Jane Njeri.

She added: “Even today, Uhuru remains the undisputed Mt Kenya leader. Gachagua should stop trying to impose himself on the people. Loyalty cannot be demanded — it is earned.”

Gladys Wangui said Waiguru had maintained focus on service delivery despite political attacks, citing the building hospitals, empowerment of farmers and women groups and improvement of infrastructure.

“While Gachagua throws insults, Waiguru continues to build,” said Wangui. “True leaders don’t belittle others; they build people and communities.”

Rose Mabuti called for respect of women in politics, urging leaders to rise above personal vendetta and focus on national unity.

“If Gachagua truly wants to unite the region, he should start by respecting women leaders,” she said. “You cannot demand partnership while insulting others. Leadership requires humility, not hostility.”