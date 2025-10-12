Gachagua vows to expose leaders betraying Mt Kenya

DCP leader and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua warns leaders against being used to split Mt Kenya. [File, Standard]

DCP leader and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned leaders against betraying Mt Kenya and causing political divisions.

Addressing faithful at Ambassador of Christ church in Mwea, Kirinyaga county, Gachagua said there will be no special treatment for women if they are found engaging in illegal acts, and vowed to publicly expose traitors.

“I have a lot of respect for our women leaders across the country, but if they are used to incite violence against the people of Kenya, we shall deal with them the way we deal with men. Once you engage in criminal activities, a criminal is a criminal, a man or a woman it does not matter,” Gachagua said.

“Those women leaders who are betraying our community we will deal with you as traitors and there is no distinction between men and women. If our women leaders want to be spared and treated softly, they must keep off criminal acts.”

Gachagua accused political opponents and some elected local leaders of colluding with ‘outsiders’ to the detriment of residents in Mwea, pointing to alleged large-scale rice imports that he said undermined local traders.

“Ruto has joined with a trader in Eastleigh who has imported 5 million tonnes of rice, which has denied local traders market. The area MP and Kirinyaga governor and Agriculture CS have been pocketed and cannot speak on it,” he alleged.

The former DP warneds leaders against divisive politics.

“We will name and shame all traitors so that the government does not scuttle our unity as a community… Everywhere in the region where I visit I will announce all traitors so that they are known by people,” he declared, urging villagers to demand representation that defends their interests.

Gachagua also castigated elected leaders for failing to deliver basic services, citing inadequate water and roads.

“If the leaders would have been bold enough and spoken on the plight of the people, the government would halt the importation. We don’t have water and roads and we elected the leaders. We must look for leaders who will defend you,” he said.

He accused the leaders of using money to split voting blocs.

“He is using money to buy our people to divide our voting bloc, so that we are finished economically,” he said.

People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua said the coalition will hold a joint nomination to field a single candidate and appealed for unity within the ranks.

“We shall have a joint nomination in the opposition to get one presidential candidate… Internal competition can only strengthen you, even when we go to functions be generous and call everyone on board,” she said, adding that contestation is healthy but should never fracture the movement.

Karua insisted that once a presidential candidate is picked, all parties will rally behind him or her.

“We are together, we are unbreakable, and we will be unassailable,” she said.