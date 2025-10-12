United opposition leaders accuse Ruto of tribalism and corruption

The opposition leaders heald a public rally in Makutano Grounds, Kirinyaga County. [Courtesy Rigathi Gachagua X]

United Opposition leaders have criticised President William Ruto, accusing him of promoting tribalism and corruption while failing to deliver on his promises to Kenyans.

Speaking at Makutano Grounds in Kirinyaga County, the leaders — among them Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Democratic Congress Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, and former Attorney General Justin Muturi — said the country urgently needs liberation from what they termed a “divisive and corrupt regime.”

The leaders jointly called on Kenyans to unite in rejecting President Ruto’s leadership, alleging that his administration has prioritised ethnic politics, personal enrichment, and political intimidation over national unity and service delivery.

Former Deputy President and DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua accused President Ruto of double standards and hypocrisy, saying that while the Head of State freely meets leaders from his Kalenjin community, he labels similar meetings by Mt Kenya leaders as tribal.

“You saw Ruto meeting former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, and he has been holding meetings with Kalenjins regularly. But when I, Gachagua, call for a meeting with Kikuyus, I am told I am tribal. Who is tribal between us?” he asked, to cheers from the crowd.

Gachagua said the President has been systematically working to divide the Mt Kenya region by using selected leaders to advance his political agenda. He singled out Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, alleging that the two have been tasked by Ruto to weaken regional unity by forming and promoting splinter parties.

He cautioned Mt Kenya residents against falling into what he described as Ruto’s trap, saying the President has proven himself to be “the most corrupt, dishonest and manipulative leader in Kenya’s history.” “Ruto came to power promising to fight for hustlers, but he has become the biggest betrayer of the very people who believed in him. He lies, he steals, and he divides — that is not the leadership Kenya deserves,” Gachagua said.

People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua emphasised the need for unity within the opposition, saying the coalition must agree on a single presidential flag bearer to effectively challenge Ruto in the next general election.

“I am ready to support whichever candidate will be fronted by the opposition. If I am chosen, I will count on your support. But if another leader is appointed, I will rally behind them because Kenya comes first,” Karua told the crowd.

She said Kenyans are yearning for honest leadership that prioritises national interests, not personal or tribal gains, and urged other opposition leaders to set aside their differences for the sake of national unity.

Former Attorney General and DP Party leader Justin Muturi joined in the criticism, accusing Ruto’s administration of unprecedented corruption and misuse of public funds.

Muturi alleged that reliable sources within government had informed him that the President had recently acquired two private helicopters for personal and political use, funded indirectly through public resources.

“There is no way a country like Kenya, where corruption thrives, can ever reach the economic heights of Singapore as Ruto claims. If we want to become like Singapore, then not under Ruto’s leadership. He has purchased two helicopters that will serve his private business and campaign needs, not the ordinary mwananchi who trusted him,” Muturi stated.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka echoed his colleagues’ sentiments, saying the opposition is now more united than ever in its mission to liberate the country from what he termed “the yoke of failed leadership.”

“Kenyans’ integrity has gone down under Ruto’s government. Our economy is collapsing, corruption is thriving, and tribalism is on the rise. As the united opposition, our core mission is to remove him from power and restore Kenya’s dignity,” Kalonzo declared.

He accused Ruto of running a government that rewards loyalty over competence and punishes dissent, saying such governance is dangerous for democracy and national cohesion.

“This is not the Kenya we fought for. We are not going to sit back and watch as one man turns this country into his personal kingdom. We must resist through unity and peaceful mobilisation,” Kalonzo told supporters.

The Makutano rally marked the first major public appearance of the united opposition since announcing plans to form a broad coalition bringing together various parties and movements across the political spectrum.

The leaders said they had resolved to work together under a common platform advocating transparency, equitable development and respect for the rule of law.

Meanwhile, Gachagua maintained that the opposition will continue exposing corruption scandals in Ruto’s government, adding that the President has betrayed public trust by enriching himself and his allies while millions of Kenyans suffer under high taxation and economic hardship.