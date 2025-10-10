×
The Standard

'Shoot Ruto at the ballot,' Kalonzo to Gen Zs

By Ronald Kipruto | Oct. 10, 2025

The Wiper Democratic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka at National Delegate Congress on October 10, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged young Kenyans to vote out President William Ruto come 2027, telling a crowd of his supporters to “shoot Ruto at the ballot”, an exhortation he framed as a call to register and vote.

Kalonzo made the remarks on Friday, October 10, after officially receiving his nomination certificate at the Wiper National Delegates Convention (NDC) at Uhuru Park, Nairobi.

He said the comment referred to peaceful democratic action and repeatedly urged Kenyans to use their votes to effect change.

“Ruto ordered you to be shot not in the head but in the legs, because you dared to exercise your constitutional rights. I urge all of you here to shoot Ruto at the ballot. If you have not yet, I implore you to register to vote,” he said, asking the crowd, “How many of you are ready to shoot Ruto at the ballot?”

The Wiper leader, who pledged to transform the country if elected, described Kenya as being “in a bad state.”

“I accept your nomination to be your presidential candidate for the elections scheduled for 2027,” he said.

Kalonzo outlined key priorities for his administration, including ending police brutality, establishing a 24-hour economy, and overhauling the health sector. He criticised the Social Health Authority (SHA), describing it as a vehicle for corruption.

“What should be universal health care has been turned into a playground for corruption. SHA and SHIF, forced on Kenyans, have become the most consequential threat to our well-being,” he said.

He also promised to protect freedoms of expression and assembly, end abductions, and promote national unity. “No more abductions, no more fear. We will unite Kenyans across all communities, because a divided nation cannot prosper.”

Kalonzo urged Kenyans to unite behind a single goal, to ensure President William Ruto serves only one term, adding that his administration would stand for “justice, opportunity and dignity for all” if elected.

People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua and former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i pledged to support Kalonzo’s bid should the broader United Opposition select him as their joint candidate.

“We are together on a journey to liberate this country from oppression and exploitation worse than the colonial regime,” said Karua, adding, “Should the United Opposition pick my twin brother Kalonzo as the flagbearer, I will stand with him till the end. The nation is bigger than any of us.”

Also present at the convention were Democracy for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua, Democratic Action Party-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa, former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, and other Wiper officials.

The convention also ratified key resolutions, including rebranding from Wiper Democratic Movement to Wiper Patriotic Front, revising the presidential nomination process, and shortening the party’s election dispute resolution period from 10 to five days.

.

.

