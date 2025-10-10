×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Developing: Former DP Gachagua, Matiang'i share stage at Wiper NDC

By Ndungu Gachane | Oct. 10, 2025

The Wiper Democratic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka at National Delegate Congress on October 10, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Members of the United Opposition are attending the Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) National Delegates Conference (NDC) at Uhuru Park, Nairobi.

The leaders in attendance include former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), Martha Karua of People’s Liberation Party (PLP), Eugene Wamalwa of Democratic Action Party–Kenya (DAP–K), and former Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i (a member of Jubilee Party), among others.

WPF leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who is hosting his coalition counterparts, is presiding over the NDC proceedings, which include ratifying the National Executive Council’s decision to rename the party from Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) to Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF).

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Delegates have also approved amendments to the party constitution, including the creation of additional leadership positions to accommodate more members following the rebranding.

Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior and Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti at Wiper’s NDC at Uhuru Park Nairobi on October 10, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The party’s legal counsel, Ndegwa Njiru, said the rebranding reflects the current political climate.

“The party has started a journey of revolution. We want to align with what is happening in the country,” Njiru said.

During the meeting, WPF delegates passed a resolution that made Kalonzo as the party's Presidential bearer in the 2027 General Election.

Opposition leaders at the event have called for unity within the coalition to strengthen efforts to unseat President William Ruto.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Wiper Party Rebrand Wiper NDC 2027 Polls Kalonzo Musyoka
.

Latest Stories

Government can't borrow its way to prosperity, empower MSMEs instead
Government can't borrow its way to prosperity, empower MSMEs instead
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
5 hrs ago
Why lecturers' strike may be nearing an end
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
5 hrs ago
Woman to receive State honour for rescuing Nakuru's street children
Rift Valley
By Daniel Chege
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Experts now cast doubts on Ruto's ambitious 15 billion trees push
By Okumu Modachi and David Odongo 5 hrs ago
Experts now cast doubts on Ruto's ambitious 15 billion trees push
Kibaki inheritance row: Probe ties man claiming to be son to Siaya family
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Kibaki inheritance row: Probe ties man claiming to be son to Siaya family
Opposition: We shall weather the storm and keep our winning unity
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
Opposition: We shall weather the storm and keep our winning unity
Why lecturers' strike may be nearing an end
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
Why lecturers' strike may be nearing an end
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved