Developing: Former DP Gachagua, Matiang'i share stage at Wiper NDC

The Wiper Democratic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka at National Delegate Congress on October 10, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Members of the United Opposition are attending the Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) National Delegates Conference (NDC) at Uhuru Park, Nairobi.

The leaders in attendance include former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), Martha Karua of People’s Liberation Party (PLP), Eugene Wamalwa of Democratic Action Party–Kenya (DAP–K), and former Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i (a member of Jubilee Party), among others.

WPF leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who is hosting his coalition counterparts, is presiding over the NDC proceedings, which include ratifying the National Executive Council’s decision to rename the party from Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) to Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF).

Delegates have also approved amendments to the party constitution, including the creation of additional leadership positions to accommodate more members following the rebranding.

Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior and Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti at Wiper’s NDC at Uhuru Park Nairobi on October 10, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The party’s legal counsel, Ndegwa Njiru, said the rebranding reflects the current political climate.

“The party has started a journey of revolution. We want to align with what is happening in the country,” Njiru said.

During the meeting, WPF delegates passed a resolution that made Kalonzo as the party's Presidential bearer in the 2027 General Election.

Opposition leaders at the event have called for unity within the coalition to strengthen efforts to unseat President William Ruto.