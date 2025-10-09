×
ODM in show of might in Kasipul as IEBC clears candidates

By James Omoro | Oct. 9, 2025
IEBC officials clearing candidates for Kasipul parliamentary by-election in their office at Kosele trading center. [James Omoro, Standard]

Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s ODM party is not taking chances in its bid to retain Kasipul parliamentary seat as party titans accompanied their candidate Boyd Were to be cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

In a show of force and their intent to upset several candidates in the race, deputy party leaders Adulswamad Nasir and Godfrey Osotsi, national chairperson Gladys Wanga and secretary general Edwin Sifuna, held a rally in Oyugis Town after the clearance.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga said ODM leadership would support Were to retain the seat. “We have agreed as a party to work together in supporting Were. ODM has confidence in him because considering various factors, we find that he is the most suitable candidate,” Wanga said.

Sifuna said ODM would spend various resources to deliver the seat. “ODM is made of people from different communities. We are going to employ various campaign strategies which will include approaching voters who do not speak Dholuo by ODM leaders who speak their ethnic languages to persuade them to vote our candidate,” Sifuna said.

Nasir and Osotsi said ODM leaders will pitch tent in the constituency till the end to capture the seat. “What we are doing is just the beginning but we are going to have many subsequent rallies until we win,” said Nasir.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Homa Bay Woman Rep Joyce Osogo, senators Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay) and Eddy Oketch (Migori).

But other candidates have promised to give the Orange party a run for its money and vowed to upset them in the impending polls. The first candidate to be cleared was Philip Aroko, vying on an independent ticket. He was followed by Collins Okeyo of MDG party, UPA’s Rateng’ Otiende and Were of ODM.

Speaking after being cleared, Aroko said he was ready for peaceful campaigns.

