×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Cracks in Ford Kenya as Kabuchai MP plots to unseat Wetang'ula

By Juliet Omelo | Oct. 7, 2025

Ford Kenya Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga (left) and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula (at Chwele market, on March 1, 2020. [[File, Standard]

A simmering row in Ford Kenya has erupted after Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga publicly declared his intention to challenge National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula for the party’s leadership after the 2027 General Election.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Ford Kenya Leadership Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga Speaker Moses Wetang’ula Ex-Governor Wycliffe Wangamati
.

Latest Stories

History might repeat itself as many candidates line up for 2027 contest
History might repeat itself as many candidates line up for 2027 contest
Leonard Khafafa
By Leonard Khafafa
2 hrs ago
SHA faces collapse over Sh76b hospital debt, lawmakers warn
National
By Okumu Modachi
2 hrs ago
Students stuck as dons, State clash over Sh7.9b dues
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Questions linger over integrity of nominees listed for State awards
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Questions linger over integrity of nominees listed for State awards
SHA faces collapse over Sh76b hospital debt, lawmakers warn
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
SHA faces collapse over Sh76b hospital debt, lawmakers warn
Students stuck as dons, State clash over Sh7.9b dues
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Students stuck as dons, State clash over Sh7.9b dues
Court of Appeal affirms check on spouses eyeing riches in marriage
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Court of Appeal affirms check on spouses eyeing riches in marriage
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved