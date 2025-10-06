Why Kindiki, Mudavadi are facing 2027 litmus test in Mbeere and Malava

From left: Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, DP Kithure Kindiki, Senator William Kisang and President William Ruto’s aids Farouk Kibet during women empowerment drive in Sambarir, Elgeyo Marakwet, on October 4, 2025. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi are under mounting pressure to deliver victory for the ruling UDA party in the upcoming by-elections in Mbeere North and Malava constituencies, scheduled for November.
