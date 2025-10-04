Matiang'i denies rift in 'united' opposition

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i. [File, Standard]

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has downplayed claims of an emerging rift within the United Opposition that comprises him and other presidential hopefuls.

This follows incidents of Matiang’i missing out on some political meetings attended by politicians Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Rigathi Gachagua among other key figures.

The most recent was yesterday when Gachagua, Kalonzo, Eugene Wamalwa and Justin Muturi toured Kajiado popularizing their bid to unseat the current administration in 2027.

This happened as Matiang’i held a meeting with youth and opinion leaders in Lanet and later joined Former Chief Justice David Maraga at a funeral in Rongai, Nakuru County.

“Building unity and cohesion in a political framework takes time. President Mwai Kibaki, Charity Ngilu, Kijana Wamalwa, Raila Odinga did not form NARC in a day,” said Matiang’i.

While noting that there exists a secretariat to talk on such matters, Matiang’i said having all leaders on the same page might take longer but he was confident in their unity in the end.

“Aligning visions, perspectives and convincing one another is a weighty issue. Our patience, perseverance and patriotism will be tested but we must overcome the temptations and work together as expected of us by Kenyans,” said Matiang’i.

The recent return of former President Uhuru Kenyatta to active politics and revival of the Jubilee Party has rattled political space especially in the Mt Kenya region.

This political development appears to have unsettled the camp allied to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his DCP Party with ripple effect in the United Opposition.

Matiang’i has indicated his dream to vie for Presidency in 2027 hoping to clinch the Jubilee Party ticket for the race, insisting that he has the freedom to select his preferred political vehicle.

“We are a democratic environment. No leader can choose a party for another leader. No leader can choose a leader for the people of Kenya. There is no time we will lack differences in opinions,” he said.

The former CS described his meeting with Nakuru youth and opinion leaders as a first of many such engagements geared towards breathing life once again to the Jubilee Party.

His upcoming forays are aimed at winning back supporters to the party on which Uhuru banked on to ride to power for his second term in office.

“We have reignited the drive for mass registration of members to the Jubilee Party. We want to make the party more vibrant and be there to speak for the people now and in the future,” he said.

In the same breath, Matiang’i challenged the young leaders to be at the forefront in rallying those who recently attained the age of 18 to register as voters and make an impact in 2027.

He noted that the youth have a chance to speak to the current administration at the ballot for its failures.

“It is only if you are registered as a voter that you will have a voice to tell the current leadership they have failed to manage the country and for them to pave the way for another administration,” he said.

He took issue with the Department of Registration of Persons for delayed release of national Identity Cards saying that this is a plot to lock out many first time voters from participating in the elections.

“You can’t tell us that there is a shortage of funds to process and issue IDs to the youth yet you are splashing billions in empowerment and bribery. If this delay continues, we shall use the right structures and if that too fails, we shall know what to do,” said Matiang’i.