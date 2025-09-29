Kiambu DCP aspirants endorse Gachagaua for 2027 presidential race

DCP deputy party leader Cleophas Malala and Kiambu county party aspirants at a Kiambu hotel where they endorsed Rigathi Gachagua as the presidential flag bearer, on September 27, 2025. [George Njunge, Standard]

Aspirants vying for various seats on the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) in Kiambu County have endorsed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as their presidential candidate in 2027 General Election.

The more than 150 aspirants met at a Kiambu hotel on Friday where they unanimously endorsed DCP party leader Gachagua as the flag bearer.

The meeting was convened by Kiambu county DCP coordinator Sovinger Bibiana, and was attended by DCP deputy leader Cleophas Malala and secretary general Hezron Obaga.

Malala said DCP will recognise individuals who are working tirelessly to popularize the party at the grassroots.

“We will reward efforts for youths and aspirants who will work for us, we don’t want people who will come at the 11th hour with money thinking that we shall offer them positions, we shall not entertain that,” he said.

He further told the aspirants that the party plans to reduce the registration fee for DCP ticket for youths.

“Many youths do not have such monies we may tell them for example to register new 4,000 members as the only requirement to get the nod to run for any seat as opposed to asking money from them, that way they win and the party wins too, this style is workable as opposed to slapping them with registration fee,this is something we are working on as a party,” he said.

Malala accused President William Ruto of allegedly working tirelessly to weaken the DCP by offering huge amounts of money to strong party candidates.

“We agree this is a political war and political war is not for the faint hearted, and I want to tell you aspirants that DCP will be on the negotiation table and numbers will count on the table, we are a live to the fact that re-election of William Ruto depends on the unity or disunity of the DCP party,” he told the aspirants .

Maina Njenga, a DCP aspirant in Limuru, said that the endorsement of Gachagua’s as the preferred party flag bearer signals how numbers will play key role in central Kenya during the elections.

“For a region known for its numbers, the recent endorsement gives him the power and the confidence that he will get the support of the vote-rich Mt Kenya, the backing of the vibrant DCP strengthens his political standing, all factors considered, he is the man whom the region could rally behind and believe in to win the presidential seat,” Maina said

He said the former DP will ensure Mt Kenya goes to the elections with a formidable political vehicle.

“Gachagua’s move into DCP may be a bid to avoid repeating that cycle of getting into a political marriage without a clear path, offering a platform that the Mt Kenya region can call its own and will have a sense of belonging, other than depending on other regions’ parties as seen in the last elections,” Maina said

Peter Kinyanjui the DCP youth leader exuded confidence that Mt Kenya region will rally behind Gachagua.

“We shall never repeat the mistake of folding regional parties to join another party and thereby denying our region political advantage on the table as happened last time, we have numbers, which is a key ingredient in politics and how we were swallowed last time is mind-boggling and a lesson that we all learnt,” Kawanjiru said.