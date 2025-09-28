Gachagua accuses MPs of shortchanging Kenyans during State House meetings

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has cautioned Kenyans called to State House to deal with the president directly, saying they are being shortchanged by their representatives.

Speaking at a service at PCEA Ongata Rongai, Gachagua warned residents that tokens handed out after State House meetings often fail to reach intended beneficiaries because MPs and local leaders intercept funds.

He described hopeful constituents returning home with lighter pockets and heavier disappointment.

“You have been called to the State House from Kajiado. The Kiambi went and were offered Sh10,000 but the MPs corned them Sh4,000. They stole from the citizen,” Gachagua told the faithful, painting officials as middlemen who skim the proceeds.

Gachagua accused some leaders of using the State House outreach for exploitation.

“Ensure that before you are addressed, ask the president to give out your token as surity that you will not be corned,” he said.

He urged people to be proactive and demand payment upfront, citing Murang’a residents who refused to be short-changed.

“But Murang'a people were bright and asked for upfront. Don't allow the MPs to take the money for you. Watu wa Murang'a walifika pale wakiwa werevu wakasema walipwe kwanza wasiibiwe na wabunge,” he said, advising constituents to insist on receiving funds before returning home.

Gachagua warned that accepting promises of later payment risks being cheated: “Mkikubali hawa wabunge eti wachukulie nyinyi pesa eti mtapata baadaye, itakatwa.”

He used example of teachers who he said “teachers with degrees who slept at State House waiting for promised allowances, only to be sent home empty-handed”.

He called on citizens to register as voters and hold leaders to account at the ballot box, but also stressed practical steps: insist on upfront payments, safeguard documentation, and refuse to hand IDs to intermediaries.

He further warned those visiting the President to ensure they don’t leave behing their IDs. “Don’t give your ID because it will be scanned. You might find your name missing on the ballot paper or your title deed gone,” he warned.