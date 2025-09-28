×
Gachagua accuses Ruto of alleged land grabbing, vows to revoke titles if elected

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 28, 2025
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and DAP leader Eugene Wamalwa in Kajiado on September 28, 2025. [Courtesy]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of allegedly orchestrating widespread land allocations to political allies.

He pledged to revoke titles he claims were issued irregularly if his camp assumes power.

Speaking during a PCEA service in Ongata Rongai, Gachagua alleged that idle public land had been handed to cronies and promised swift reversal.

“He has been picking idle land to dish to his cronies. The second day in office we shall revoke all of the titles,” he said.

He urged citizens to register as voters, calling the ballot the only defence against what he described as systemic abuse.

“The only way to defend this is to register as voters to vote him out,” he added.

Gachagua cited alleged land grabs in Ongata Rongai and Kibiku and claimed 103,000 acres had been appropriated.

In Narok, he said 6,000 acres had been earmarked for a sugar factory, while 4,000 acres were targeted in Ruiru.

He also claimed the late Arthur Magugu’s 85-acre parcel had been taken.

“Why should people take your land when you are there? Those people buying the land—you will lose them when we get to power,” he warned.

He also criticised ODM leader Raila Odinga, accusing him of opportunistic political alliances. “The real watermelon of Kenya politics is Raila Odinga,” Gachagua said, referencing Odinga’s past alignments with former presidents and accusing him of lacking a principled stand.

He defended Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as “a patriotic son of Kenya who has withstood many attempts to lure him to government.”

Kalonzo, speaking from the same pulpit, shifted focus to security. He described Nairobi as unsafe despite hosting the United Nations’ regional headquarters.

He claimed political arrivals had faced threats and accused both national and county authorities of failing to protect residents and visitors.

“Nairobi is a UN headquarters that should have the same respect as other countries hosting high-profile offices. We have to reclaim the dignity of our capital,” he noted.

