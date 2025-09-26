Involve youths in political leadership, says former CJ

When former Chief Justice David Maraga he attended a court case where 37 youths were charged with acts of terrorism by allegedly burning down Dagoretti Police Station during protests. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has called for the inclusion of youth in leadership.

Maraga said the young people are tired of being told to wait for their turn.

"They are tired of being told they are the leaders of tomorrow, which never comes," he said during a meeting of the United Green Movement party coordinators from the Coast in Mombasa.

At the same time, Maraga promised to restore healthcare and education sectors if elected president in 2027. "Let us be honest with ourselves that the standards of education and health services in the country have gone down."

He said access to universal healthcare must be a priority and not a favour in the country.

The former CJ defended the Gen Z countrywide protests held last year, saying they were not asking the government for favours but for their rights.



Maraga who was accompanied by UGM party co-leader Neto Agostinho, said he was firm in his decision to face President William Ruto in the 2027 polls.



He said the youths demonstrated against the government because they wanted to see equality among the country's electorate.



"Their biggest headache and demand is to see recruitment exercises for employment are carried out in an open and transplant manner," he explained.

He demanded for fairness during interviews for job recruitment.



Maraga insisted the youths are against shortcuts in applications and interviews when employment opportunities are available.



He added they wanted to be involved in political decisions ahead of the 2027 polls.



‘’The youths are perturbed by the manner in which advertisements for employment are being carried out in the country," he noted.

At the same time, Maraga promised to restore healthcare and education sectors if elected president noting they in disarray.



He said the current state of the education and healthcare sector in the country were shocking and need urgent restoration.

"Let us be honest with ourselves that the standards of education and health services in the country have gone down," he noted.



He said access to universal healthcare must be a priority and not a favour in the country.



‘’Let the government be humane enough to allow each person to have access to universal healthcare instead of gambling with their lives," he said.