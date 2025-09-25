×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ndegwa Njiru: Matiang'i's return to politics is a project to divide opposition

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 25, 2025
Advocate of the High Court Ndegwa Njiru. [Snipping Tool]

Advocate of the High Court Ndegwa Njiru has dismissed former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i as  “a political novice” in the united opposition.

Speaking on Spice FM, Ndegwa argued that Matiang’i’s re-entry into politics is state-sponsored and designed to destabilise the opposition.

“Politics is not coincidence. Things are made to happen,” Njiru said, warning that Matiang’i could be a project to divide the opposition vote.

He faulted Matiang’i for neglecting his backyard politics and instead shifting focus to Mt Kenya.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“We had agreed that everyone goes back to their base to lock it. Kalonzo to Lower Eastern, Gachagua to the Mountain. But Matiang’i has avoided his own people, relying on meetings greased by powers that be,” Njiru said.

Ndegwa, who some argue is a close ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, also criticised Matiang’i’s decision to “flee” the country during investigations into the Ruaraka land saga.

“He ran away when there was an attempt to arrest him… he went to New York, and is now working with the World Bank. When he came back, his case had not been terminated in court, yet suddenly he was unveiled as a potential presidential candidate,” Njiru argued.

“Because he is not a man that one can look into his eyes and say that I trust him. And it’s high time we begin this conversation, because we do not want to repeat the mistake of yesterday,” Njiru added.

Njiru’s remarks come as the opposition continues internal realignments.

The team of six, Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Justin Muturi, Eugene Wamalwa, Rigathi Gachagua, and Fred Matiang’i, has yet to settle on a flagbearer, though each has expressed interest in running for office.

According to Njiru, their success depends on unity, not individuals.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Advocate of High Court Ndegwa Njiru Njeru Doubt Matiang'i's Loyalty United Opposition Wrangles Cracks in The Opposition
.

Latest Stories

How Treasury's Sh864m debt is crippling media houses
How Treasury's Sh864m debt is crippling media houses
National
By Irene Githinji
3 mins ago
Sh57.3 billion needed for 2027 elections, IEBC announces
National
By Josphat Thiong’o
19 mins ago
Ketraco yet to pay landowners Sh4 billion in wayleave compensation
Business
By Josphat Thiongó
34 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Sh57.3 billion needed for 2027 elections, IEBC announces
By Josphat Thiong’o 19 mins ago
Sh57.3 billion needed for 2027 elections, IEBC announces
Ketraco yet to pay landowners Sh4 billion in wayleave compensation
By Josphat Thiongó 34 mins ago
Ketraco yet to pay landowners Sh4 billion in wayleave compensation
Drop in 'unga' price not enough, Bishops tell Ruto
By Okumu Modachi and Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Drop in 'unga' price not enough, Bishops tell Ruto
From missing to dead: What really happened to Officer Kabiru in Haiti?
By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
From missing to dead: What really happened to Officer Kabiru in Haiti?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved