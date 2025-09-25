Ndegwa Njiru: Matiang'i's return to politics is a project to divide opposition

Advocate of the High Court Ndegwa Njiru. [Snipping Tool]

Advocate of the High Court Ndegwa Njiru has dismissed former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i as “a political novice” in the united opposition.

Speaking on Spice FM, Ndegwa argued that Matiang’i’s re-entry into politics is state-sponsored and designed to destabilise the opposition.

“Politics is not coincidence. Things are made to happen,” Njiru said, warning that Matiang’i could be a project to divide the opposition vote.

He faulted Matiang’i for neglecting his backyard politics and instead shifting focus to Mt Kenya.

“We had agreed that everyone goes back to their base to lock it. Kalonzo to Lower Eastern, Gachagua to the Mountain. But Matiang’i has avoided his own people, relying on meetings greased by powers that be,” Njiru said.

Ndegwa, who some argue is a close ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, also criticised Matiang’i’s decision to “flee” the country during investigations into the Ruaraka land saga.

“He ran away when there was an attempt to arrest him… he went to New York, and is now working with the World Bank. When he came back, his case had not been terminated in court, yet suddenly he was unveiled as a potential presidential candidate,” Njiru argued.

“Because he is not a man that one can look into his eyes and say that I trust him. And it’s high time we begin this conversation, because we do not want to repeat the mistake of yesterday,” Njiru added.

Njiru’s remarks come as the opposition continues internal realignments.

The team of six, Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Justin Muturi, Eugene Wamalwa, Rigathi Gachagua, and Fred Matiang’i, has yet to settle on a flagbearer, though each has expressed interest in running for office.

According to Njiru, their success depends on unity, not individuals.