How Matiang'i-Gachagua rift exposes deep opposition divisions ahead of 2027

By Ndung’u Gachane | Sep. 25, 2025
Former Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i joined worshippers at the Tent Revival Church in Kajiado County. [Stanley Ongwae, Standard]

Growing tensions within the opposition have reached a boiling point after Fred Matiang’i, a key figure in the political landscape, met with leaders from rival factions. The DCP (Democratic Change Party), led by Rigathi Gachagua, has raised concerns over Matiang’i’s recent political manoeuvrings, fearing that his alliances may undermine the unity needed to challenge the ruling government.

"Your political enemies are your enemies, and this is a phrase that Matiang’i must understand, having worked in government for the last ten years. When we saw him dine with our party leader’s rivals, it confirmed our worst fears that he has been hiding a dagger against us all along," said Njeri Kahiga, the DCP National Youth Coordinator.

.

.

