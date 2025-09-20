Matiang'i celebrates 'big' win after appellant court overturns conviction

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i welcomed a Court of Appeal verdict that overturned his 2018 contempt conviction, saying the ruling has re-energised his resolve to run for the presidency in 2027.

Matiang’i declared those who celebrated his conviction should prepare to face him at the ballot.

"Those who have been celebrating in bars that I will not be on the ballot in 2027 should now brace for the real duel because I will be there as a candidate," Matiang'i said.

In a triumph for Matiang'i, the Court of Appeal cleared the first hurdle on his quest to vie for the presidency in 2027 by overturning the conviction by the High Court.

The contempt charges stemmed from events of March 2018 when lawyer Miguna Miguna was denied entry at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) up his arrival from Canada.

Miguna's lawyers had obtained multiple court orders directing the State to allow him entry into the country. The State also failed to comply with the court orders to produce Miguna in court.

In 2018, Justice George Odunga found Matiang'i, then Immigration Principal Secretary (Rtd) Maj. Gen. Gordon Kihalanga and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet in contempt.

The trio was convicted. However, on Friday, the Court of Appeal judges, Wanjiru Karanja, Lydia Achode and Joel Ngugi, set aside the contempt findings and the fine of Sh200,000 each.

Speaking at Nyamache Main Seventh-day Adventist Church, Matiang'i said he will unite the greater Kisii region, including Nyamira County, to rally behind his quest to lead the country.

In an unexpected surprise, Matiang'i reunited with Kisii Governor Simba Arati and former Borabu MP Ben Momanyi, who had initially shown signs of deviating from supporting him.

Arati recently declared his support for President William Ruto's re-election campaign, while Momanyi had also been supporting former Chief Justice Emeritus David Maraga, who is also seeking the presidency.

Arati excused himself for not staying focused on Matiang'i's founded presidential ambition, saying it was necessary that he join the President for him to scoop monies for development from State House.

"While I am fully conscious that we are two years into the next elections, I found it convenient that I joined the Government so that the President splashes development projects on us after appeasing him," Arati said.

The Governor assured Matiang'i of his full support in the 2027 polls, saying he will lead his campaign team away from Gusii to seek support away from the home turf.

"I will lead the entire team to help you move out for votes. "Be assured that we are together in the campaigns," Arati said.