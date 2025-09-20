Saboti MP urges Raila to cut ties with Ruto to safeguard legacy

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi wants ODM leader Raila Odinga to sever political ties with President William Ruto.

He warned that continued association could tarnish the opposition chief’s decades-long political legacy.

Speaking at St. Joseph's comprehesive school in Trans Nzoia County during the commissioning of two new classrooms, Amisi said Odinga risked being dragged down politically if Ruto failed to secure re-election in 2027.

“The faster Raila leaves Ruto, the better he preserves the good name he has built over 30 years. Raila has fought for democracy and reforms in this country. That legacy should not be wasted through an alliance with someone who is already failing Kenyans.” Amisi told The Standard.

He cautioned Odinga against supporting a proposal to have the National Government Constituencies Development Fund ( NGCDF) transferred to governors. He argued that the fund remained the only tangible source of development felt at the grassroots.

“The only projects visible on the ground are NG-CDF projects. I want to tell Kenyans: do not re-elect any senator who votes to kill NG-CDF. They will be voting against development.” Amisi said.

Amisi further claimed that Kenya could make history by having a president serve only one term, accusing Ruto of failing to fulfill his campaign pledges, overburdening citizens with punitive taxes, and plunging the country deeper into debt.

“It is unacceptable that governors, senators, MPs, and MCAs are punished at the ballot for underperformance, yet a president remains in office despite failing to deliver. That culture of automatically serving two terms is coming to an end. The cycle will stop with Ruto.” He remarked.

The MP predicted that Ruto’s possible exit from power would also weaken the political standing of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Natioanl Assembly Speaker Moses, both key allies of the president.

“For too long, Kenyans have watched leaders cling to power while capable men and women with the strength and vision to lead never get the chance. This time, Kenyans are ready to demand performance from their president.” Amisi said.