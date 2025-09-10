Does Ruto feel for hustlers after meteoric rise to empire builder?

President William Ruto addressing a campaign rally at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi County in 2022.[FILE/Standard]

From selling chicken by the roadside whenever he broke free from school to joining politics and becoming the fifth President of Kenya, William Ruto has had a transformational journey that he is not afraid to speak about.

Were he American, the country’s most highly educated president, based on sheer academic qualifications, he would fit into the respected American idiom that goes from the log cabin to the White House. That expression has its origins in the life story of the USA’s 16th President, Abraham Lincoln (1861- 1865,) who was said to have been born in want but rose to lead the world’s great democra,cy leading the federation through its tumultuous time, the Civil War, 1861-1865