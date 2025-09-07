×
The Standard

Rift emerges over Kituyi's appointment as opposition Spokesperson

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 7, 2025
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking Sunday at Miharati PCEA Church in Nyandarua on September 7, 2025. [Courtesy]

Efforts to build a united opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 General Election have hit turbulence after Democracy for Citizens (DCP) Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala rejected the appointment of Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi as the coalition’s spokesperson.

The coalition, bringing together former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and other opposition figures, unveiled Dr. Kituyi last week as head of its secretariat and official mouthpiece.

The move was intended to strengthen coordination and sharpen messaging ahead of upcoming by-elections.

Malala, however, dismissed the choice, arguing that the opposition must embrace younger leadership.

“The united opposition deserves to demonstrate willingness in engaging with fresh youthful leadership that can propel the country forward — qualities Dr. Kituyi lacks,” he said.

But speaking Sunday at Miharati PCEA Church in Nyandarua, Gachagua defended Kituyi, describing him as the right man to steer the coalition’s agenda.

“We are united and have agreed on one candidate to face President William Ruto in 2027. At the secretariat, we decided Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi will be our mouthpiece,” he said.

Gachagua acknowledged Malala’s concerns but urged him to appreciate the balance between youthful energy and experienced leadership.

“We need someone with experience to guide and mentor the youth leaders driving our agenda. That way we can succeed,” he added.

The dispute has been compounded by disagreements over the November Malava Constituency by-election, where both DCP and DAP-Kenya have insisted on fielding their own candidates despite calls for a united front.

Dr. Kituyi, a former UNCTAD Secretary-General and Trade Minister, was unveiled by Kalonzo on September 3.

He is tasked with streamlining opposition communication and rallying support across the country.

While Gachagua maintains the coalition remains intact, Malala’s defiance points to early cracks in the quest to forge a united opposition strong enough to challenge President Ruto in 2027.

