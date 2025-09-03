United Opposition appoints Mukhisa Kituyi as spokesperson

Former UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi during a press conference at Serena Hotel in Nairobi on Sunday, February 14 2021. [David Njaaga, Standard]

The United Opposition has named Mukhisa Kituyi as its spokesperson and Head of Secretariat.

The announcement was made by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka in a post on X on Wednesday, September 3.

"The United Opposition has appointed Hon. Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi as their spokesperson and the Head of Secretariat," read the post.

Dr Kituyi, who in 2022 declared his presidential ambition before withdrawing in support of Azimio leader Raila Odinga, is a seasoned figure in governance, diplomacy, and policy strategy.

He previously served as Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) from 2013 to 2021, and as Kenya’s Minister of Trade and Industry between 2002 and 2007.

He has also held the position of Chief Executive at the Kenya Institute of Governance.

As spokesperson, Dr Kituyi will represent the six political parties that form the United Opposition coalition, among them the Democracy for the Citizens Party, led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and the Wiper Party, under Kalonzo Musyoka.