×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

United Opposition appoints Mukhisa Kituyi as spokesperson

By Esther Nyambura | Sep. 3, 2025
Former UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi during a press conference at Serena Hotel in Nairobi on Sunday, February 14 2021. [David Njaaga, Standard]

The United Opposition has named Mukhisa Kituyi as its spokesperson and Head of Secretariat.

The announcement was made by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka in a post on X on Wednesday, September 3.

"The United Opposition has appointed Hon. Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi as their spokesperson and the Head of Secretariat," read the post.

Dr Kituyi, who in 2022 declared his presidential ambition before withdrawing in support of Azimio leader Raila Odinga, is a seasoned figure in governance, diplomacy, and policy strategy. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He previously served as Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) from 2013 to 2021, and as Kenya’s Minister of Trade and Industry between 2002 and 2007. 

He has also held the position of Chief Executive at the Kenya Institute of Governance.

As spokesperson, Dr Kituyi will represent the six political parties that form the United Opposition coalition, among them the Democracy for the Citizens Party, led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and the Wiper Party, under Kalonzo Musyoka.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mukhisa Kituyi United Opposition Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka
.

Latest Stories

Doctor who mutilated himself for fetish jailed over Sh87m insurance scam
Doctor who mutilated himself for fetish jailed over Sh87m insurance scam
Europe
By AFP
35 mins ago
Cryptocurrency scams: a guide
World
By AFP
40 mins ago
Sudan rescuers pull 370 bodies from Darfur landslide
Africa
By AFP
53 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Trump is demanding AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft
By Brian Ngugi 2 days ago
Why Trump is demanding AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft
'Data doesn't lie', but Kenyans say their pockets do
By Graham Kajilwa 2 days ago
'Data doesn't lie', but Kenyans say their pockets do
Ritual of Impeachment: Why Governor Mutai's survival exposes Kenya's broken oversight
By Fwamba NC Fwamba 4 days ago
Ritual of Impeachment: Why Governor Mutai's survival exposes Kenya's broken oversight
The big scramble: Ruto, Gachagua, Uhuru face off over Kiambu in fight for Mt Kenya
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 days ago
The big scramble: Ruto, Gachagua, Uhuru face off over Kiambu in fight for Mt Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved