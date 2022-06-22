× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Health & Science Opinion Education Opinion Columnists Education Columnists Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Business
Politics
World
Politics
Africa
Health & Science
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Columnists
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Murathe: We've asked Raila Odinga to legalise bhang if he wins the elections

POLITICS
By Stephanie Wangari | Jun 22nd 2022 | 2 min read

Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Jubilee Party Vice-chairperson David Murathe wants Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance candidate Raila Odinga to legalise bhang for medicinal purposes should he win the August 9 General Election.

Speaking during an interview on NTV on Wednesday, Murathe said he likes the ideology of Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah, who is promoting the legalisation of the herb for produce and sale purposes.

"I like what he [Wajackoyah] is saying, about weed. I saw a documentary about weed in South Africa but it is not the normal one…this is medicinal. Weed is making money," Murathe said.

He added; "We are asking our candidate to consider [bhang] in the next dispensation for medicinal purposes because the numbers Wajackoya is saying are making sense.”

KEEP READING

Asked whether Wajackoya's rising popularity was worrying the Azimio la Umoja outfit, Murathe said it is not, alleging that their competitors have been thrown into panic mode.

"Wajackoya is not hurting our corner. If he is to change any dynamic, it is the Deputy President's corner that should be worried because they are appealing to people who are not interrogating some of these things seriously," the Jubilee vice chairperson said.

His sentiments reiterated those of Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who opined that Kenya Kwanza's presidential candidate William Ruto's voter basket was dwindling following the emergence of Wajackoya.

“It’s not so much the Azimio surge and consolidation of key bases. It’s also the rapid momentum with which Kenya Kwanza are ceding ground they previously comfortably occupied like Mt Kenya. “Even Wajackoya is now threatening their assumed key demographic of 18-30 and partakers of marijuana,” she tweeted.

An opinion poll conducted by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) put Azimio’s Raila Odinga in the lead in Nairobi County with a 50 per cent vote followed by UDA presidential candidate William Ruto with 25 per cent.  Wajackoyah came third with 7 per cent support.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Bayern Munich move comes at right time after Liverpool- Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane's imminent move to Bayern Munich from Liverpool is the right decision at the right time because the German champions
Kivuti skips poll debate as rivals face off on economy and health
The leaders accused the outgoing administration of fairing poorly and having little to show despite the billions of shillings it received from the exchequer.

MOST READ

Rename Thika Superhighway, Times Tower and others after Kibaki
Rename Thika Superhighway, Times Tower and others after Kibaki

OPINION

By Muriithi Ndegwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ruto and Raila rely on backyards to get head start in bruising battle

By Josphat Thiong’o | 2 hours ago

Ruto and Raila rely on backyards to get head start in bruising battle
Political realignments could tilt scales for Raila, Ruto

By Allan Mungai | 2 hours ago

Political realignments could tilt scales for Raila, Ruto
Chaos mars Raila's rally as Marsabit rivals clash

By Wainaina Ndung'u | 5 hours ago

Chaos mars Raila's rally as Marsabit rivals clash
How Mt Kenya numbers will tilt epic race for State House

By Judah Ben-Hur | 10 hours ago

How Mt Kenya numbers will tilt epic race for State House

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC