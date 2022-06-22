× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Health & Science Opinion Education Opinion Columnists Education Columnists Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Business
Politics
World
Politics
Africa
Health & Science
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Columnists
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Ruto explains why he backed Uhuru in 2013 despite the odds

POLITICS
By Julius Chepkwony | Jun 22nd 2022 | 4 min read
President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) with his deputy, William Ruto, at State House, Nairobi. July 21, 2015. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has for the first time shared his predicament and that of President Uhuru Kenyatta prior to their 2013 presidential bid.

Dr Ruto made the revelations during a closed-door meeting with residents of Njoro and Molo constituencies to shed light on the challenges one faces when seeking the presidency.

The DP, on Monday, said the race to the country’s top seat was full of deceit, backstabbing, propaganda, and all manner of dirty tricks.

Journalists were barred from the meeting, but this writer sneaked in and listened to what Dr Ruto termed sensitive matters.

KEEP READING

During the more than five hours of the meeting, the DP explained why he chose to support President Kenyatta.

In the run-up to the 2013 presidential election, Mr Kenyatta, Dr Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa were among those considered front-runners.

“In 2012, President Uhuru, Raila Odinga, myself, and other leaders had announced their interest to vie for the seat, but there came a time I asked myself where my candidature would put me. I realised Uhuru and Raila might defeat me. Most likely I was going to be number three,” he recalled.

He said being number three, he knew he was better placed to determine the outcome of the elections, and resolved to meet with Mr Kenyatta.

“Looking at the country’s politics after the 2007 General Election, the biggest problem when it reaches there, the most affected is Rift Valley people. I sat down with my friend Uhuru and held a discussion,” he said.

Dr Ruto said in their discussion, he informed Uhuru that if they decided to go it alone, they would have continued to divide the people.

The DP believed that even if they failed to win, they would have united communities. He said many people were asking themselves how the Kalenjin community ended up voting for Mr Kenyatta.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with William Ruto on the campaign trail at Maua town, 2013. [GEORGE MULALA, Standard]

“I had a chance to support Raila because it was obvious if I supported him he would have won. The same would have happened if I supported Uhuru. It was easy for me to support Uhuru,” he added.

Dr Ruto said he then informed Mr Wamalwa of his interest in supporting Uhuru. But the Defence Cabinet Secretary, who had declared interest in the top seat, argued that it was time for another community to ascend to power.

“I asked Eugene: Uhuru aside, can you even defeat me? We even tried asking him that we unite, and that we would offer him a post, but he declined,” Dr Ruto said.

He said they also approached Mr Musyoka and asked him to back them and informed him of the troubles they were facing, including the post-election violence case at the ICC.

“Kalonzo told us he is an international lawyer. He said the two of us would be imprisoned for about 10 years, and instead asked us to support him to be president. He said when done with his 10 years, we would be out of jail,” said Dr Ruto.

The DP said before he could get back to his car, he received a call from President Kenyatta. “He asked me: That man has said we will be imprisoned? He said how many years? I told him 10,” said Dr Ruto.

The DP reiterated that he sacrificed his presidential ambitions in favour of Mr Kenyatta, but promised not to spoil the investment he had made to have the country realise peace.

“I made the sacrifice for my brother Uhuru so that we win and have more peace,” he said.

Ruto assured the Njoro and Molo residents of peace during and after the August 9 General Election.

During the meeting, speakers told the DP all they wanted was to be assured they would not be forced to exile after the polls.

President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing supporters outside Harambe House, 2014. Left, DP William Ruto. [Govedi Asutsa, Standard]

The residents had called for the meeting to explain to Dr Ruto their fears and why they were not fully backing the UDA flag bearer for president. “We want you to assure us that we shall be safe, our property will be safe during and after elections,” said Mr Peter Gikonyo.

The locals said they had been victims of election violence every electoral period.

Susan Wanjiku, another resident, said: “We don’t want you to go looking for employment for us, we do all jobs we can find. What we need is peace that we may move from one place to another and work for our children.”

Ms Wanjiku told Dr Ruto and his team not to promise them what they would not deliver.

The DP assured locals that the journey to ending politics of hatred started in Nakuru.

He said since he joined hands with President Kenyatta in 2013, peace had prevailed.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Karua says Azimio seeking to field one candidate per seat
Raila Odinga said the move to field one candidate would boost their chances of winning many positions under the Azimio banner.
Powerful figures shielding businessmen from paying taxes: DP
DP Ruto claimed a cabal of senior government officials was responsible for exempting themselves, their friends and businesses.

MOST READ

Rename Thika Superhighway, Times Tower and others after Kibaki
Rename Thika Superhighway, Times Tower and others after Kibaki

OPINION

By Muriithi Ndegwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ruto and Raila rely on backyards to get head start in bruising battle

By Josphat Thiong’o | 2 hours ago

Ruto and Raila rely on backyards to get head start in bruising battle
Political realignments could tilt scales for Raila, Ruto

By Allan Mungai | 2 hours ago

Political realignments could tilt scales for Raila, Ruto
Chaos mars Raila's rally as Marsabit rivals clash

By Wainaina Ndung'u | 5 hours ago

Chaos mars Raila's rally as Marsabit rivals clash
How Mt Kenya numbers will tilt epic race for State House

By Judah Ben-Hur | 10 hours ago

How Mt Kenya numbers will tilt epic race for State House

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC