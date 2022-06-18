Walter Mongare (Nyambane) completed degree 'in seven months'

Presidential aspirant Walter Mong'are at a Milimani court on June 17, 2022, when he appeared before the IEBC disputes resolution committee panel. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Walter Mong’are, an aspirant whose initial clearance to run for the presidency was revoked, studied at the Daystar University for seven months only.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Dispute Resolution Committee yesterday learnt that Mong’are, alias Nyambane, studied there between May and December last year.

He was at pains to explain how he could have completed a degree course in seven months.

A transcript he had filed to prove he had completed his coursework, indicated the start date as May 10, 2021, ending on December 18, 2021.

His lawyer Alutalala Mukhwana had earlier said: “If Walter Mong’are did not complete four years at Daystar, he would not qualify.”

Mong’are would clarify that he had transferred from Kenyatta University and with that the credits from the units he had obtained to Daystar University.

Neither he nor his lawyer could point out the said units in his transcripts.

“When you transfer units, they are supposed to appear in the final transcript,” challenged IEBC commissioner Abdi Guliye, a member of the panel.

Mong’are refused to respond to the matter, with his lawyer arguing that Daystar University ought to have responded to questions relating to his client’s transcript.

The Umoja Summit Party leader had tabled an affidavit from Daystar, which said he had completed his studies and was awaiting graduation. His lawyer had argued that that should suffice, terming a degree “a title conferred on a graduate of a school, college or university... either after completion of required studies or in honour of special achievements.”

“Our client has completed the required studies at Daystar... what is left is just a coronation, a ceremony, a ritual,” Mukhwana said, citing High Court judgements that allowed persons to contest election positions with transcripts.

IEBC lawyer Moses Kipkogei said it was necessary that Mong’are has a degree certificate.

Mong’are had said the revocation of his presidential candidacy had caused him public ridicule and humiliation.

“This revocation continues to paint a picture of someone who has not met the requirements of university education... I pray you to safeguard my dignity as an educated Kenyan,” he pleaded.

The matter will be determined tomorrow, as will a complaint by presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame.

IEBC faulted Kigame for failing to submit the requisite 2,000 signatures from at least 24 counties in time.

Kigame’s lawyer John Khaminwa urged the panel to “bend backwards” in Kigame’s favour, owing to his disability.

“People with disability should be given an opportunity to participate in elections and those in authority should bend backwards to accommodate them,” Dr Khaminwa said. “Let me go to the grave knowing that the country, at the top, is not run by mediocre.”

